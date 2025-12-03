New Magic Awaits: Two Classic Magic Kingdom Attractions Set to Return in Spring 2026
We now know roughly when Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin will be reopening at the Magic Kingdom.
Two attractions at the Magic Kingdom that are currently undergoing a major renovation are set to reopen in spring 2026.
What's Happening:
- Both Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin will reopen at the Magic Kingdom with new magic in spring 2026.
- In addition to a complete track replacement, the Rainbow Caverns lift hill of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will see enhancements with shimmering and iridescent stalagmites and stalactites.
- But the caverns aren’t as friendly as they seem. As guests begin their journey on the wildest ride in the wilderness, the rock formations will begin to glow red and rumble, indicating that we may not be welcome.
- We recently learned more details about the reimagined Big Thunder Mountain Railroad back in August.
- Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin at the Magic Kingdom will finally be receiving some updates to modernize the attraction.
- At the beginning of the ride, guests will be greeted by Buddy, an all-new character seen in the concept art above. This friendly robot was created by Walt Disney Imagineering and Pixar Animation Studios to play a key role on the Star Command team.
- The attraction’s ride vehicles will be updated with a new design inspired by the colors of Buzz Lightyear and Star Command. Each enhanced vehicle will also now come equipped with video monitors that provide real-time scoring updates and other exciting features.
- Perhaps most exciting is the addition of handheld blasters – like in all the other Buzz Lightyear shooting attractions – which will allow for better aim.
- Lastly, the static Z targets will be upgraded with new technology that will allow them to react and light up when hit.
More Walt Disney World News:
- The new Audio-Animatronic figures akin to those in the Hong Kong Disneyland version of Frozen Ever After will be coming to EPCOT in February 2026.
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets will open in summer 2026, while the current version of the attraction will close sometime in spring 2026.
- Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! will open at Disney's Hollywood Studios in summer 2026, alongside the return of The Magic of Disney Animation
- A new version of Soarin' celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States will open at EPCOT by Memorial Day 2026.
- The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival has set its 2026 dates.
- Now named Cool Kids’ Summer, the promotion will be returning alongside special ticket offers.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com