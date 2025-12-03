Planting Seeds for Spring: 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Dates Confirmed

Hint: they're basically the same as this year's.

When Spring 2026 blooms at Walt Disney World, the popular EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival will return as well!

What's Happening:

  • Disney has officially confirmed dates for the 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.
  • The colorful celebration will run from March 4 to June 1.
  • For what it's worth, these dates are very much in line with 2025's run (March 5 to June 2).
  • In addition to the numerous topiaries, gardens, and displays that are part of the annual festival, several delicious Outdoor Kitchens will also be available once again.
  • Plus, the Garden Rocks Concert Series will bring nationally known acts to the American Gardens Stage throughout the event.
  • Outside of these basics, Walt Disney World has yet to reveal more details about the 2026 installment.
  • In the meantime, though, the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is now underway and the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will kick off on January 16.

