Planting Seeds for Spring: 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Dates Confirmed
Hint: they're basically the same as this year's.
When Spring 2026 blooms at Walt Disney World, the popular EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival will return as well!
What's Happening:
- Disney has officially confirmed dates for the 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.
- The colorful celebration will run from March 4 to June 1.
- For what it's worth, these dates are very much in line with 2025's run (March 5 to June 2).
- In addition to the numerous topiaries, gardens, and displays that are part of the annual festival, several delicious Outdoor Kitchens will also be available once again.
- Plus, the Garden Rocks Concert Series will bring nationally known acts to the American Gardens Stage throughout the event.
- Outside of these basics, Walt Disney World has yet to reveal more details about the 2026 installment.
- In the meantime, though, the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is now underway and the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will kick off on January 16.
More Walt Disney World News:
- The new Audio-Animatronic figures akin to those in the Hong Kong Disneyland version of Frozen Ever After will be coming to EPCOT in February 2026.
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin at the Magic Kingdom will reopen with new magic after full refurbishments in spring 2026.
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets will open in summer 2026, while the current version of the attraction will close sometime in spring 2026.
- Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! will open at Disney's Hollywood Studios in summer 2026, alongside the return of The Magic of Disney Animation
- A new version of Soarin' celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States will open at EPCOT by Memorial Day 2026.
- Now named Cool Kids’ Summer, the promotion will be returning alongside special ticket offers.
