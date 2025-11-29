What’s New for the 2025 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays: Figment's New Sweater, New Puppetry Show, and More

Experience all that the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays has to offer, now through December 30th, 2025.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays has officially begun for the year, filling the park with holiday fun, festive decorations, seasonal entertainment and some spirited additions to favorite attractions. We were on site at EPCOT for opening day to cover everything that this joyous festival has to offer, and you can find all of said coverage below. For more information, simply click on each story to be directed to our individual articles on each subject.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, taking place now through December 30th, 2025, invites guests to celebrate and partake in holiday traditions from around the world. The festival includes special entertainment, decorations, and specialty kitchens spread throughout the park.

From World Celebration to World Showcase, take a look at how the park has been transformed for the holidays at the link above.

Figment is now sporting a version of his holiday sweater – seen in Journey into Imagination with Figment – at his meet and greet in the ImageWorks.

While very similar to the sweater in the attraction, this one is a little different, taking on a darker hue and not featuring the Imagination pavilion logo.

That's right, this year, CommuniCore Hall is the place to meet with Jolly Old Saint Nick. He has moved from his former home of the Odyssey pavilion.

Also on display at CommuniCore Hall is the returning 8-foot-tall gingerbread display inspired by Spaceship Earth.

Guests can also treat themselves to some delciious cookies and buy festival merchandise within CommuniCore Hall.

With Santa moving out of the Odyssey, he has been replaced with Santa Goofy – who is ready and waiting to take pictures and mingle with those celebrating the season!

Inside, you'll also find the Holiday Hearth Desserts food kiosk and a display of Christmas trees, presented by Balsam Hill, which also moved here from CommuniCore Hall.

A new Holiday Storyteller show has debuted in the Germany pavilion for the Festival of the Holidays – and it features puppets!

Explore German holiday traditions brought to life in Micha’s Adventskalender Puppetry—a magical puppet theatre adventure for the whole family! Specifically, the show explores the history of the advent calendar in a unique style.

You can enjoy Micha’s Adventskalender Puppetry on select dates (Fridays through Tuesdays) through December 30th, 2025. Showtimes are 12:40 PM, 1:30 PM, 2:35 PM, 3:55 PM, 5:00 PM and 6:05 PM.

The fan-favorite Living with the Land: Glimmering Greenhouses overlay has returned for the season – bringing some extra holiday magic to this beloved attraction.

The holiday version of the classic EPCOT attraction is largely the same as Living with the Land throughout the rest of the year, but seasonally it is adorned with plenty of festive lights and oversized holiday props.

This year, the soundtrack has been updated to remove the vaguely Christmas music that played on the boats, to instead play a soundtrack of actual Christmas music throughout the greenhouses, as you can hear in our video of the greenhouse section below.

Perfect for winter wear and all the fun festivities, most of these items were seen at the Creations Shop in World Celebration at EPCOT, but will likely appear in other areas of the park as well.

After debuting a sweater inspired by that which Figment wears during the festival on Journey into Imagination with Figment last year, this year's collection takes even greater inspiration from the design.

Check out everything that is available to purchase at the link above.

As is the case for any EPCOT festival, food takes center stage with a number of kiosks located throughout the park, serving up festive delights.

This year's lineup features a mix of returning fan-favorites, like the Cheese Fondue at Bavaria Holiday Kitchen and the Salted Caramel Spaceship Earth Cookie, alongside several tempting new additions, including the Liquid Nitrogen Chocolate-Peppermint Mousse and the Tostada de Carne.

Those with a sweet tooth can also embark on the popular Holiday Cookie Stroll by collecting five cookies to earn a special prize.

Click the link above to see the complete 2025 Foodie Guide to the Festival of the Holidays.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays runs daily through Tuesday, December 30th.

