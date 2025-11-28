Photos / Video – Living with the Land: Glimmering Greenhouses Returns to EPCOT with Updated Festive Soundtrack

The beloved EPCOT attraction gets a festive overlay with beautiful lights, music and narration in the greenhouses.

The fan-favorite Living with the Land: Glimmering Greenhouses overlay has returned as EPCOT launches the International Festival of the Holidays – bringing some extra holiday magic to this beloved attraction.

The holiday version of the classic EPCOT attraction is largely the same as Living with the Land throughout the rest of the year, but seasonally it is adorned with plenty of festive lights and oversized holiday props.

Just like the regular version of Living with the Land, guests can see first-hand how Walt Disney World horticulturalists are using innovative growing techniques and cross-breeding high-yield crops to help feed a growing plane on this peaceful boat ride through the greenhouses. The classic attraction also features a different narration on the boat that is holiday themed, so even though the attraction shines brighter at night, it is still different during the daylight hours.

This year, the soundtrack has been updated to remove the vaguely Christmas music that played on the boats, to instead play a soundtrack of actual Christmas music throughout the greenhouses, as you can hear in our video of the greenhouse section below.

See how this year's version of Glimmering Greenhouses compares to last year's.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays runs daily through Tuesday, December 30th.