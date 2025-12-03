Animation Courtyard Comes to Life in Summer 2026 with New Disney Jr. Show and The Magic of Disney Animation
While we already knew about The Magic of Disney Animation, we're now learning about a new Disney Jr. show.
Two new experiences are coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios next summer – including the previously announced return of The Magic of Disney Animation and a new Disney Jr. show.
What's Happening:
- In summer 2026, Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! – a show that has been running at Disney California Adventure since May 2025 – will debut at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- Since the Animation Courtyard closed for refurbishment in September, the Disney Jr. theater has also been walled off alongside the former Star Wars Launch Bay.
- Check out our video of the new show as it appears at Disney California Adventure below.
- Later in summer 2026, The Magic of Disney Animation opens with a Mary Blair-inspired playground, interactive experiences, and an all-new character greeting experience with “Off the Page!”
- Beloved Disney characters will appear across six unique departments from the animation studio:
- Story
- Layout
- Hand-Drawn Animation
- Computer Animation
- Lighting
- Effects
- For example, Mulan will pose with an oversized storyboard panel in the Story department while Rapunzel will appear in the Layout department in a setting inspired by the classic multiplane camera.
- The reimagined building façade will feature a version of the Sorcerer’s Hat that can be found on the iconic Roy E. Disney Animation Building at The Walt Disney Studios Lot in Burbank, California.
- The storyline for the new experience is that the animators have temporarily stepped away… but the building is still buzzing with activity as the characters have come to life and they’re ready to play!
- A new short film inspired by Once Upon a Studio will also play in the attraction's theater.
More Walt Disney World News:
- The new Audio-Animatronic figures akin to those in the Hong Kong Disneyland version of Frozen Ever After will be coming to EPCOT in February 2026.
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin at the Magic Kingdom will reopen with new magic after full refurbishments in spring 2026.
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets will open in summer 2026, while the current version of the attraction will close sometime in spring 2026.
- A new version of Soarin' celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States will open at EPCOT by Memorial Day 2026.
- The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival has set its 2026 dates.
- Now named Cool Kids’ Summer, the promotion will be returning alongside special ticket offers.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com