Let the Projection Faces Go: Frozen Ever After to Debut Updated Audio-Animatronics Early Next Year

A few months ago, we learned that Frozen Ever After at EPCOT would be getting updated Audio-Animatronics figures, and we now know when those figures will debut.

What's Happening:

The new Audio-Animatronic figures akin to those in the Hong Kong Disneyland version of Frozen Ever After will be coming to EPCOT in February 2026.

The characters in the ride will ditch the projection faces and embrace the more traditional style seen in the Hong Kong Disneyland version of the ride.

For a better idea of how the two sets of figures differ, take a look at our side-by-side video comparing the two attractions:

Notably, that timeline means that the refresh will be completed in time for the attraction’s 10th anniversary on June 21st.

To prepare for the changes, Frozen Ever After will temporarily close on January 26th, 2026 and will reopen in February.

