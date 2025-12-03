Let the Projection Faces Go: Frozen Ever After to Debut Updated Audio-Animatronics Early Next Year
Goodbye projection faces, hello traditional, life-like Animatronics!
A few months ago, we learned that Frozen Ever After at EPCOT would be getting updated Audio-Animatronics figures, and we now know when those figures will debut.
What's Happening:
- The new Audio-Animatronic figures akin to those in the Hong Kong Disneyland version of Frozen Ever After will be coming to EPCOT in February 2026.
- The characters in the ride will ditch the projection faces and embrace the more traditional style seen in the Hong Kong Disneyland version of the ride.
- For a better idea of how the two sets of figures differ, take a look at our side-by-side video comparing the two attractions:
- Notably, that timeline means that the refresh will be completed in time for the attraction’s 10th anniversary on June 21st.
- To prepare for the changes, Frozen Ever After will temporarily close on January 26th, 2026 and will reopen in February.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin at the Magic Kingdom will reopen with new magic after full refurbishments in spring 2026.
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets will open in summer 2026, while the current version of the attraction will close sometime in spring 2026.
- Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! will open at Disney's Hollywood Studios in summer 2026, alongside the return of The Magic of Disney Animation
- A new version of Soarin' celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States will open at EPCOT by Memorial Day 2026.
- The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival has set its 2026 dates.
- Now named Cool Kids’ Summer, the promotion will be returning alongside special ticket offers.
