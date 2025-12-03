Let the Projection Faces Go: Frozen Ever After to Debut Updated Audio-Animatronics Early Next Year

Goodbye projection faces, hello traditional, life-like Animatronics!

A few months ago, we learned that Frozen Ever After at EPCOT would be getting updated Audio-Animatronics figures, and we now know when those figures will debut.

What's Happening:

  • The new Audio-Animatronic figures akin to those in the Hong Kong Disneyland version of Frozen Ever After will be coming to EPCOT in February 2026.
  • The characters in the ride will ditch the projection faces and embrace the more traditional style seen in the Hong Kong Disneyland version of the ride.
  • For a better idea of how the two sets of figures differ, take a look at our side-by-side video comparing the two attractions:

  • Notably, that timeline means that the refresh will be completed in time for the attraction’s 10th anniversary on June 21st.
  • To prepare for the changes, Frozen Ever After will temporarily close on January 26th, 2026 and will reopen in February.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com