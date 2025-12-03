Get Ready for Cool Kids' Summer in 2026 with New Ticket Offers On The Way
Now featuring a plural and possessive 'S'
Last year, Walt Disney World offhandedly mentioned that its Cool Kid Summer promotion would be returning in 2026. Now, we have a few more details — and a slightly altered name.
What's Happening:
- As Walt Disney World lays out its 2026 calendar, it's again confirmed that the Cool Kids' Summer promotion will be held across all four parks next year.
- And, now, you're not imagining it: the 'S' and apostrophe are new as last year's event was simply "Cool Kid Summer."
- According to Disney, this year's offering will include "new and refreshed attractions" for 2026.
- Plus, GoofyCore will return to EPCOT for more interactive, dance party-esque fun.
- Meanwhile, other character-driven fun and games will be offered across the Resort's four theme parks.
- Even better, special ticket offers and deals will be part of this year's Cool Kids' Summer.
- More details on said offers will be revealed next month.
More Walt Disney World News:
- The new Audio-Animatronic figures akin to those in the Hong Kong Disneyland version of Frozen Ever After will be coming to EPCOT in February 2026.
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin at the Magic Kingdom will reopen with new magic after full refurbishments in spring 2026.
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets will open in summer 2026, while the current version of the attraction will close sometime in spring 2026.
- Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! will open at Disney's Hollywood Studios in summer 2026, alongside the return of The Magic of Disney Animation
- A new version of Soarin' celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States will open at EPCOT by Memorial Day 2026.
- The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival has set its 2026 dates.
