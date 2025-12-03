Get Ready for Cool Kids' Summer in 2026 with New Ticket Offers On The Way

Now featuring a plural and possessive 'S'

Last year, Walt Disney World offhandedly mentioned that its Cool Kid Summer promotion would be returning in 2026. Now, we have a few more details — and a slightly altered name.

What's Happening:

  • As Walt Disney World lays out its 2026 calendar, it's again confirmed that the Cool Kids' Summer promotion will be held across all four parks next year.
  • And, now, you're not imagining it: the 'S' and apostrophe are new as last year's event was simply "Cool Kid Summer."
  • According to Disney, this year's offering will include "new and refreshed attractions" for 2026.
  • Plus, GoofyCore will return to EPCOT for more interactive, dance party-esque fun.
  • Meanwhile, other character-driven fun and games will be offered across the Resort's four theme parks.

  • Even better, special ticket offers and deals will be part of this year's Cool Kids' Summer.
  • More details on said offers will be revealed next month.

