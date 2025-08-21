Walt Disney World Announces the Return of Cool Kid Summer for 2026

The popular kid-focused summer event is coming back in 2026.

Walt Disney World has just announced that the popular "Cool Kid Summer" event will be returning in 2026, promising fun, music, and special experiences for the youngest guests and their families.

What’s Happening:

  • The Cool Kid Summer event at Walt Disney World is gearing up for another season of fun in the sun, with a host of activities and entertainment designed specifically for kids.
  • While we don’t have full confirmation of which events will return, the 2025 events included:
    • Big Top Bash at Storybook Circus with a lively DJ, midway-style games, and character appearances. In Tomorrowland, Stitch hosted a dance party at the Rocket Tower Plaza Stage.
    • GoofyCore at Epcot: with interactive games, a DJ, and plenty of space for kids to play and dance in Communicore Hall
    • Animation Courtyard filled with activity with magicians, jump rope performers, and an indoor DJ dance party with Disney Junior characters.
    • At Animal Kingdom, kids could earn a limited-time Wilderness Explorers badge by participating in new nature-based adventures and hands-on activities.

Daniel Kaplan
Daniel loves theme parks — specifically how the narrative of theme park attractions differs from film or books — and loves debating what constitutes a "good" theme park attraction story.
View all articles by Daniel Kaplan