DVC Announces Spook-tacular Member-Exclusive Halloween Events for 2025

Eligible Members can enjoy a complimentary character event and snag exclusive merchandise this fall at Walt Disney World.

Disney Vacation Club has announced the details for its fan-favorite, complimentary Halloween events returning to Walt Disney World Resort for the 2025 season! As part of Membership Magic, eligible Members will have the chance to meet characters in their Halloween best, receive a special souvenir, and even save on party tickets.

What’s Happening:

Disney Vacation Club Meet & Treat: Gather for a complimentary event at Disney’s BoardWalk Convention Center for festive photos with costumed Disney Characters and a sweet treat.

Gather for a complimentary event at Disney’s BoardWalk Convention Center for festive photos with costumed Disney Characters and a sweet treat. Disney Vacation Club Halloween Tote Bag Giveaway: Attending Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Attending Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Ticket Discount: Eligible Members can save $10 per ticket on select nights of the popular Magic Kingdom

Disney Vacation Club Meet & Treat

Pose for photos with beloved Disney Characters dressed in their Halloween costumes and enjoy a sweet treat at this complimentary DVC event.

No registration is required, but admission is subject to capacity, and Members must have a qualifying resort reservation on the day of the event.

A Member may bring up to 4 guests per Membership Card, or the number of guests on their Resort reservation.

Costumes are welcome, but please follow the same costume guidelines as in-park events.

A valid Disney Vacation Club Digital Membership Card and photo ID are required at check-in. The Member listed on the Digital Membership Card must be in attendance.

Your Digital Membership Card should be added to the digital wallet of your mobile device before arrival.

Admission is subject to capacity limits. Once the event reaches capacity, arriving Members and their Guests may be able to wait in line at the entrance, and can be admitted when event attendees exit the venue. However, the line may be closed before 1:00 PM, depending on the number of Members and Guests waiting to be admitted.

There is no dedicated Resort parking for this event; guests are strongly encouraged to use Walt Disney World transportation. Only one event date may be attended per Membership.

Event Dates: Monday, October 13; Tuesday, October 14; Monday, October 27; Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Monday, October 13; Tuesday, October 14; Monday, October 27; Tuesday, October 28, 2025 Event Hours: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Eastern Time

11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Eastern Time Location: Disney’s BoardWalk Convention Center (Promenade West/Salons I-III)

Disney’s BoardWalk Convention Center (Promenade West/Salons I-III) We covered this event

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Tote Bag

For Members heading to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, DVC is offering a couple of magical extras.

On select nights, Members can stop by the DVC lounge in Magic Kingdom to pick up an exclusive Halloween tote bag. This is in addition to the $10 discount Members can receive on party tickets for select event nights.

Tote Bag Giveaway Dates: Fridays on August 15, 22, 29; September 5, 12, 19, 26; October 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, 2025

Fridays on August 15, 22, 29; September 5, 12, 19, 26; October 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, 2025 Giveaway Hours: 7:00 PM to 12:00 AM Eastern Time (during party hours)

7:00 PM to 12:00 AM Eastern Time (during party hours) Location: Disney Vacation Club McKim’s Mile House – A Member Lounge at Magic Kingdom Park

Disney Vacation Club McKim’s Mile House – A Member Lounge at Magic Kingdom Park Important Note: A valid ticket for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party on the same date is required for entry. During the event, the location will only be used for the tote bag pickup; regular lounge amenities and services will not be available.

More Walt Disney World Halloween News: