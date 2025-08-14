Orange Elephants on Parade? New Pumpkins Revealed at the Magic Kingdom
New character-carved pumpkins have been spotted, signaling the official start of the spooky season at Walt Disney World.
The magical transformation for the fall season is in full swing at the Magic Kingdom with Cast Members hard at work installing new Dumbo themed decorations.
What’s Happening:
- Adorable jack-o'-lanterns featuring detailed carvings of Dumbo and his best pal Timothy Q. Mouse have been installed in the Storybook Circus area.
- In keeping with park tradition, dedicated Cast Members worked through the night to install these festive decorations.
- The arrival of these pumpkins are part of the larger decorations to gear up for the return of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, which begins its run shortly.
More Halloween at Walt Disney World News:
- Halloween-Themed Accessory Pack Introduced for R-Series Build-a-Droid at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge's Droid Depot
- Unlock Spooktacular Exclusives: Passholder Merchandise Teased for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
- Photos: New Halloween R2-B0025 Collectible Droid Lands at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
- Photos: Spooky Meets Sweet with New Pastel Halloween Merchandise at Walt Disney World
- Spooktacular Delights Await at Disney Springs & Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com