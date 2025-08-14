Orange Elephants on Parade? New Pumpkins Revealed at the Magic Kingdom

New character-carved pumpkins have been spotted, signaling the official start of the spooky season at Walt Disney World.

The magical transformation for the fall season is in full swing at the Magic Kingdom with Cast Members hard at work installing new Dumbo themed decorations.

What’s Happening:

  • Adorable jack-o'-lanterns featuring detailed carvings of Dumbo and his best pal Timothy Q. Mouse have been installed in the Storybook Circus area.
  • In keeping with park tradition, dedicated Cast Members worked through the night to install these festive decorations.
  • The arrival of these pumpkins are part of the larger decorations to gear up for the return of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, which begins its run shortly.

More Halloween at Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Daniel Kaplan
Daniel loves theme parks — specifically how the narrative of theme park attractions differs from film or books — and loves debating what constitutes a "good" theme park attraction story.
View all articles by Daniel Kaplan