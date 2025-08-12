Halloween-Themed Accessory Pack Introduced for R-Series Build-a-Droid at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge's Droid Depot

Give your Astromech a spooky upgrade!

Never thought a droid could be scary? Well, then you don’t know Chopper from Star Wars Rebels… and you should also check out the new Halloween-themed accessory pack for the Droid Depot build-a-droid experience at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

What’s happening:

  • Laughing Place’s east coast reporter Jeremiah Good found a new item in Droid Depot at Walt Disney World’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge– the new R-Series Accessory Panels pack with spooky spiderweb designs.
  • This accessory pack includes eight purple-hued glow-in-the-dark panels for your R-series Astromech droid (built in Droid Depot’s build-your-own-droid experience), plus a themed personality chip that we can only assume makes spooky seasonal noises.
  • The item costs $24.99 at Droid Depot, which is located in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park. Hopefully it will also show up (if it hasn’t already) at Disneyland Resort’s west coast version of Batuu soon.

  • Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened in 2019 at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World. The Droid Depot shop offers guests the opportunity to build their own customizable astromech droids of either the R-series or BB-series variety. Other accessory packs similar to this new Halloween-themed one are also available.

More Photos:

More from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino
Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good