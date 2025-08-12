Halloween-Themed Accessory Pack Introduced for R-Series Build-a-Droid at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge's Droid Depot

Never thought a droid could be scary? Well, then you don’t know Chopper from Star Wars Rebels… and you should also check out the new Halloween-themed accessory pack for the Droid Depot build-a-droid experience at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

What’s happening:

Laughing Place’s east coast reporter Jeremiah Good found a new item in Droid Depot at Walt Disney World’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge– the new R-Series Accessory Panels pack with spooky spiderweb designs.

This accessory pack includes eight purple-hued glow-in-the-dark panels for your R-series Astromech droid (built in Droid Depot’s build-your-own-droid experience), plus a themed personality chip that we can only assume makes spooky seasonal noises.

The item costs $24.99 at Droid Depot, which is located in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park. Hopefully it will also show up (if it hasn’t already) at Disneyland Resort’s west coast version of Batuu soon.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened in 2019 at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World. The Droid Depot shop offers guests the opportunity to build their own customizable astromech droids of either the R-series or BB-series variety. Other accessory packs similar to this new Halloween-themed one are also available.

More Photos:

More from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: