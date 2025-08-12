Halloween-Themed Accessory Pack Introduced for R-Series Build-a-Droid at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge's Droid Depot
Give your Astromech a spooky upgrade!
Never thought a droid could be scary? Well, then you don’t know Chopper from Star Wars Rebels… and you should also check out the new Halloween-themed accessory pack for the Droid Depot build-a-droid experience at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
What’s happening:
- Laughing Place’s east coast reporter Jeremiah Good found a new item in Droid Depot at Walt Disney World’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge– the new R-Series Accessory Panels pack with spooky spiderweb designs.
- This accessory pack includes eight purple-hued glow-in-the-dark panels for your R-series Astromech droid (built in Droid Depot’s build-your-own-droid experience), plus a themed personality chip that we can only assume makes spooky seasonal noises.
- The item costs $24.99 at Droid Depot, which is located in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park. Hopefully it will also show up (if it hasn’t already) at Disneyland Resort’s west coast version of Batuu soon.
- Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened in 2019 at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World. The Droid Depot shop offers guests the opportunity to build their own customizable astromech droids of either the R-series or BB-series variety. Other accessory packs similar to this new Halloween-themed one are also available.
More Photos:
