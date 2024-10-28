Disney Vacation Club Shows Off Character Meet and Greets at their Member-Exclusive Meet & Treat Event

Featuring four character interactions, the free-to-attend event at Disney's BoardWalk Resort ends tomorrow.

Members who miss the event on October 14th, 15th, and 28th have one more opportunity to experience the exclusive event.

What’s Happening:

Showcasing the four meet and greet characters, members attending the event will have the chance to interact with Jack and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas and Donald Duck and Duffy the Disney Bear in their Halloween get-ups.

DVC’s Meet & Treat final event day takes place tomorrow, October 29th.

In addition to the meet and greet opportunities, the no cost event also has a DJ and complimentary sweet treats.

From 11AM to 1PM, Disney Vacation Club members staying at a Disney-owned-and-operated hotel at Walt Disney World or Disney’s Vero Beach Resort can step inside Atlantic Dance Hall at Disney’s BoardWalk for the Halloween celebration.

No registration is required to attend. A member can bring up to 4 additional guests per membership.

Capacity is limited, however, attendees will be able to wait in line at the entrance and will be welcomed in as space allows. Lines may be closed prior to the 1PM end time depending on demand.

Guests under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Attendees are welcome to wear costumes, but should refer to Disney’s in-park Halloween event costume guidelines.

