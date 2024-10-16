Disney Vacation Club Introduces Membership Magic Beyond

Disney Vacation Club has revealed Membership Magic Beyond, a new option providing more value, access, and flexibility to its members.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Vacation Club is introducing new benefits to enhance its collection of membership perks, furthering its commitment to providing Membership Magic to its members.
- Starting January 12th, 2025, qualifying Disney Vacation Club members will be able to enrich their vacation experiences through Membership Magic Beyond, an optional program offering benefits.
- It will be offered for an annual fee, providing more value, access, and flexibility to its members.
- Those in the "Membership Magic Beyond" program will enjoy a variety of products and experiences. This includes the chance to buy discounted multi-day weekday tickets for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort Theme Parks, a 30-Day Memory Maker entitlement, priority access to the member lounge waitlist, and meet-and-greet sessions with Disney characters.
- The Membership Magic Beyond option will offer more ways to maximize a Disney Vacation Club membership. This includes the ability to use vacation points to purchase a new or renewed Walt Disney World Resort Disney Sorcerer Pass, along with receiving Bonus One-Time-Use Points when buying One-Time-Use Points.
- The optional benefits program will eliminate the transaction fee for reservations made at Disney Collection exchange destinations, including Adventures by Disney, Disney Cruise Line, and National Geographic Expeditions experiences.
- The Membership Magic Beyond option will be accessible for eligible members to acquire starting December 3rd, 2024.
- Eligible Members can purchase for $99 starting December 3rd, 2024 for usage January 12th through December 31st, 2025.
- For additional details regarding the "Membership Magic Beyond" option, visit www.disneyvacationclub.com/MembershipMagicBeyond.
More on Disney Vacation Club:
