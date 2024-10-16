Disney Vacation Club Introduces Membership Magic Beyond

Membership Magic Beyond offers more value, access, and flexibility to its members.

Disney Vacation Club has revealed Membership Magic Beyond, a new option providing more value, access, and flexibility to its members.

What’s Happening:

Disney Vacation Club is introducing new benefits to enhance its collection of membership perks, furthering its commitment to providing Membership Magic to its members.

Starting January 12th, 2025, qualifying Disney Vacation Club members will be able to enrich their vacation experiences through Membership Magic Beyond, an optional program offering benefits.

It will be offered for an annual fee, providing more value, access, and flexibility to its members.

Those in the "Membership Magic Beyond" program will enjoy a variety of products and experiences. This includes the chance to buy discounted multi-day weekday tickets for Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort

The Membership Magic Beyond option will offer more ways to maximize a Disney Vacation Club membership. This includes the ability to use vacation points to purchase a new or renewed Walt Disney World Resort Disney Sorcerer Pass, along with receiving Bonus One-Time-Use Points when buying One-Time-Use Points.

The optional benefits program will eliminate the transaction fee for reservations made at Disney Collection exchange destinations, including Adventures by Disney, Disney Cruise Line

The Membership Magic Beyond option will be accessible for eligible members to acquire starting December 3rd, 2024.

Eligible Members can purchase for $99 starting December 3rd, 2024 for usage January 12th through December 31st, 2025.

For additional details regarding the "Membership Magic Beyond" option, visit www.disneyvacationclub.com/MembershipMagicBeyond

