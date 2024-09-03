Disney Vacation Club Members Can Experience an Exclusive Voyage Aboard the All-New Disney Destiny

All aboard Disney’s newest cruise ship! In a new exclusive cruise, DVC members can be some of the first to set sail on Disney Cruise Line’s magical new ship.

Making Memories:

Disney Vacation Club

The latest addition to Disney Cruise Line’s ship fleet, the Disney Destiny will take passengers through 5-nights of memory making magic, including stops at both of Disney’s private islands.

Setting sail on November 28th, 2025 out of Fort Lauderdale, FL, guests will get to experience the immersive new ships exclusive offerings. These include: Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King – This first-of-its kind dining experience will embrace the iconic film with a musical performance retelling the beloved animated tale all while enjoying delicious The Lion King- themed food and beverage options. The Haunted Mansion Hercules: The Musical – For the first time on Disney Cruise Line, experience the story of Disney’s animated demi-god. The Broadway-style show will feature bombastic musical numbers and extraordinary visuals in this modern take on Disney’s Hercules. And so much more.

The 5-night cruise includes a day at Disney’s Castaway Cay and Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. Both island destinations allow guests to experience the natural beauty of The Bahamas infused with the Disney difference.

Note that this cruise is not a “Member Cruise.” Instead, it’s “part of the Disney Collection Exchange and the Disney Vacation Club ‘First Wave’ Member Experiences.”

Bookings for this DVC-exclusive experience begin on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024 at 8 AM ET. You can find more information on this exciting opportunity here

