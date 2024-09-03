Disney Vacation Club Members Can Experience an Exclusive Voyage Aboard the All-New Disney Destiny

All aboard Disney’s newest cruise ship! In a new exclusive cruise, DVC members can be some of the first to set sail on Disney Cruise Line’s magical new ship.
- Disney Vacation Club (DVC) has announced a new Member-exclusive voyage through the Bahamas aboard the Disney Destiny.
- The latest addition to Disney Cruise Line’s ship fleet, the Disney Destiny will take passengers through 5-nights of memory making magic, including stops at both of Disney’s private islands.
- Setting sail on November 28th, 2025 out of Fort Lauderdale, FL, guests will get to experience the immersive new ships exclusive offerings. These include:
- Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King – This first-of-its kind dining experience will embrace the iconic film with a musical performance retelling the beloved animated tale all while enjoying delicious The Lion King-themed food and beverage options.
- The Haunted Mansion Parlor – Experience the iconic attraction in a brand new way. Embrace the spirits with some spirits at this highly-themed Haunted Mansion-inspired lounge.
- Hercules: The Musical – For the first time on Disney Cruise Line, experience the story of Disney’s animated demi-god. The Broadway-style show will feature bombastic musical numbers and extraordinary visuals in this modern take on Disney’s Hercules.
- And so much more.
- The 5-night cruise includes a day at Disney’s Castaway Cay and Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. Both island destinations allow guests to experience the natural beauty of The Bahamas infused with the Disney difference.
- Note that this cruise is not a “Member Cruise.” Instead, it’s “part of the Disney Collection Exchange and the Disney Vacation Club ‘First Wave’ Member Experiences.”
- Bookings for this DVC-exclusive experience begin on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024 at 8 AM ET. You can find more information on this exciting opportunity here.
