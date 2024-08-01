Areas Specifically for Kids, Tweens and Teens on the Disney Destiny

Disney Cruise Line has something for all ages, and that includes kids, tweens, and teens. Those six months to 17 years will have specific age group areas made just for them.

What's Happening:

On board the Disney Destiny, kids and teens will have their own space made just for them.

These spaces will allow their imaginations to run wild in the care of Disney-trained counselors.

Age Groups:

It’s a Small World Nursery will offer babysitting services for little cruisers aged 6 months to 3 years in a whimsical environment inspired by the beloved Disney attraction.

Children ages 3 to 10 will enter the captivating worlds of favorite Disney stories at Disney’s Oceaneer Club, a wonderland of immersive spaces themed to Marvel Star Wars

At Edge, tweens ages 11 to 13 will have fun, make friends and play games in a bright, colorful hangout inspired by a New York City loft.

For guests ages 14 to 17, Vibe will be a trendy loft where teens can meet new friends, watch movies, play games and participate in group activities created just for them.