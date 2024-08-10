Disney Destiny Announces “Disney Hercules” As Newest Walt Disney Theatre Show

The Disney Destiny will be “going the distance” as it sails the seven seas next year.

What’s Happening:

Disney Cruise Line

Disney Hercules will be performed in the Walt Disney Theatre aboard the new ship as part of the ship’s list of Broadway-caliber shows.

Disney Hercules will be performed in the Walt Disney Theatre aboard the new ship as part of the ship's list of Broadway-caliber shows. Hercules was formerly on the Disney Wonder as Hercules: The Muse-ical (where Jennifer Hudson got her start), but this will be an all new production.

The Disney Destiny sets sail November 2025.

