Disney Destiny Announces “Disney Hercules” As Newest Walt Disney Theatre Show

The Disney Destiny will be “going the distance” as it sails the seven seas next year.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Cruise Line has announced the newest show coming to the fleet aboard the Disney Destiny at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- Disney Hercules will be performed in the Walt Disney Theatre aboard the new ship as part of the ship’s list of Broadway-caliber shows.
- Hercules was formerly on the Disney Wonder as Hercules: The Muse-ical (where Jennifer Hudson got her start), but this will be an all new production.
- The Disney Destiny sets sail November 2025.
- Be sure to follow our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event tag for all the announcements from the Disney Experiences Showcase!
