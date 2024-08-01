Family Dining and Adult Only Areas Coming to the Disney Destiny

There have been so many exciting announcements being made about Disney Destiny. Dining is something that Disney Cruise Line prides itself on, and this ship will be no exception. There will also be adult-only areas to relax and take a break from the kids.

What's Happening:

Disney Cruise Line has revealed a family dining concept for the Disney Destiny as well as adult-only areas.

Family Dining:

The Disney Destiny will continue Disney Cruise Line’s innovative family dining concept, where you experience one of three imaginative restaurants each night, accompanied by a dedicated service team assigned to your family throughout the voyage.

In addition to the brand-new Pride Lands: Feast of the Lion King and the return of Worlds of Marvel

Named for the founding year of The Walt Disney Company, 1923 will celebrate the legacy of Disney animation in an elegant setting imbued with classic Hollywood glamor.

With more than 1,000 drawings, props, and other tools of the animation trade on display, the artwork on the Disney Destiny will showcase tales of heroes and villains in Hercules, Sleeping Beauty, Big Hero 6, Wreck-It Ralph, and more.

Adult-Exclusive Areas:

The Disney Destiny will have some specific adult-only areas onboard.

A suite of premium dining venues will include Palo Steakhouse, combining authentic Italian dining with the refinement of a modern steakhouse; Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement, offering gourmet, French-inspired cuisine in a romantic and intimate setting; and The Rose, an idyllic setting for a pre-dinner aperitif or after-dinner cocktail.

Senses Spa will provide a tranquil oasis offering indulgent spa and beauty treatments in private treatment rooms, lavish spa villas, and steam and aromatherapy rooms, while Senses Fitness will offer a state-of-the-art exercise and wellness facility.

Untangled Salon will be a chic venue for high-end hairstyling and beauty services, and Hook’s Barbery will be a unique twist on a traditional men’s salon with a “hidden” bar.

Adults will indulge in sun-drenched serenity at Quiet Cove, a peaceful refuge set away from the bustle of family activities that will feature a luxurious infinity pool, poolside bar and chic café.