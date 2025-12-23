Victory Royale at Walt Disney World: Twitch Streamer Clix Wins Fortnite Match in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Board the battle bus or the Millennium Falcon?

While Fortnite and Disney brought Disney Parks to gamers everywhere with Disneyland Game Rush, a popular Twitch streamer brought Fortnite to Walt Disney World for a special stream!

What’s Happening:

  • Fortnite, a massive online battle royale style game, is one of the most popular video games on the planet. 
  • The game has launched the career of streamers and e-sports players around the world with its exhilarating game play and highly-stylized art style. 
  • Hailing from Epic Games, Disney partnered with the company to bring exclusive experiences and cosmetics to gamers around the world. 
  • And while the media giant is aiming to bring the magic of Disney to gamers around the world, one gamer brought the magic of Fortnite to Walt Disney World. 
  • Clix, one of the most popular Fortnite streamers on the planet, recently visited Disney’s Hollywood Studios where he played the game live from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. 
  • With both him and his character decked out in Star Wars gear, Clix became the first ever person to win a Fortnite Game live from inside a Walt Disney World theme park.
  • While there may be people who have won on their phones while in the park, Clix had a whole PC set up where he got a Victory Royale right in front of the Millennium Falcon. 
  • Clix shared his win to Instagram, which you can check out below:

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DSlQP03ElmV/

  • Thousands of fans gathered around the see the professional gamer, as he interacted with Stormtroopers throughout Galaxy’s Edge. 

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DSlaiZGAKh0/

  • What a cool way for Disney and Fortnite to continue their massive and exciting partnership!

Disneyland in Fortnite:

  • Earlier in November, Disney invited fans into a virtual world inspired by Disneyland in the hit video game Fortnite. 
  • Disneyland Game Rush quickly proved to be a great addition to the game’s lineup of custom creator islands, providing Disney fans with gameplay inspired by the resort’s 70 year history.
  • Combining classic Fortnite gameplay remixed with the magic of Disneyland, you can:
    • Take on Stormtroopers on a Star Destroyer like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.
    • Help Spider-Man control the ever-replicating Spider-Bots at Worldwide Engineering Brigade HQ, inspired by WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure.
    • Relive your Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT memories by infiltrating The Collector’s Fortress.
    • Jump into an intergalactic rail race inspired by Space Mountain
    • Creep your way through a spooktacular “scavenger haunt” in the Haunted Mansion.
    • Race through a cursed temple just like Indiana Jones Adventure
  • While having a chance to check out the game, I greatly enjoyed Disneyland Game Rush (Check out my full review).

Read More Fortnite:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber