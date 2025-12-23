Victory Royale at Walt Disney World: Twitch Streamer Clix Wins Fortnite Match in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Board the battle bus or the Millennium Falcon?

While Fortnite and Disney brought Disney Parks to gamers everywhere with Disneyland Game Rush, a popular Twitch streamer brought Fortnite to Walt Disney World for a special stream!

Fortnite, a massive online battle royale style game, is one of the most popular video games on the planet.

The game has launched the career of streamers and e-sports players around the world with its exhilarating game play and highly-stylized art style.

Hailing from Epic Games, Disney partnered with the company to bring exclusive experiences and cosmetics to gamers around the world.

And while the media giant is aiming to bring the magic of Disney to gamers around the world, one gamer brought the magic of Fortnite to Walt Disney World.

Clix, one of the most popular Fortnite streamers on the planet, recently visited Disney’s Hollywood Studios where he played the game live from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

With both him and his character decked out in Star Wars gear, Clix became the first ever person to win a Fortnite Game live from inside a Walt Disney World theme park.

While there may be people who have won on their phones while in the park, Clix had a whole PC set up where he got a Victory Royale right in front of the Millennium Falcon.

Clix shared his win to Instagram, which you can check out below:

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DSlQP03ElmV/

Thousands of fans gathered around the see the professional gamer, as he interacted with Stormtroopers throughout Galaxy’s Edge.

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DSlaiZGAKh0/

What a cool way for Disney and Fortnite to continue their massive and exciting partnership!

Disneyland in Fortnite:

Earlier in November, Disney invited fans into a virtual world inspired by Disneyland in the hit video game Fortnite.

Disneyland Game Rush quickly proved to be a great addition to the game’s lineup of custom creator islands, providing Disney fans with gameplay inspired by the resort’s 70 year history.

Combining classic Fortnite gameplay remixed with the magic of Disneyland, you can: Take on Stormtroopers on a Star Destroyer like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Help Spider-Man control the ever-replicating Spider-Bots at Worldwide Engineering Brigade HQ, inspired by WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure. Relive your Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT memories by infiltrating The Collector’s Fortress. Jump into an intergalactic rail race inspired by Space Mountain. Creep your way through a spooktacular “scavenger haunt” in the Haunted Mansion. Race through a cursed temple just like Indiana Jones Adventure.

While having a chance to check out the game, I greatly enjoyed Disneyland Game Rush (Check out my full review).

