Victory Royale at Walt Disney World: Twitch Streamer Clix Wins Fortnite Match in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Board the battle bus or the Millennium Falcon?
While Fortnite and Disney brought Disney Parks to gamers everywhere with Disneyland Game Rush, a popular Twitch streamer brought Fortnite to Walt Disney World for a special stream!
What’s Happening:
- Fortnite, a massive online battle royale style game, is one of the most popular video games on the planet.
- The game has launched the career of streamers and e-sports players around the world with its exhilarating game play and highly-stylized art style.
- Hailing from Epic Games, Disney partnered with the company to bring exclusive experiences and cosmetics to gamers around the world.
- And while the media giant is aiming to bring the magic of Disney to gamers around the world, one gamer brought the magic of Fortnite to Walt Disney World.
- Clix, one of the most popular Fortnite streamers on the planet, recently visited Disney’s Hollywood Studios where he played the game live from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- With both him and his character decked out in Star Wars gear, Clix became the first ever person to win a Fortnite Game live from inside a Walt Disney World theme park.
- While there may be people who have won on their phones while in the park, Clix had a whole PC set up where he got a Victory Royale right in front of the Millennium Falcon.
- Clix shared his win to Instagram, which you can check out below:
- Thousands of fans gathered around the see the professional gamer, as he interacted with Stormtroopers throughout Galaxy’s Edge.
- What a cool way for Disney and Fortnite to continue their massive and exciting partnership!
Disneyland in Fortnite:
- Earlier in November, Disney invited fans into a virtual world inspired by Disneyland in the hit video game Fortnite.
- Disneyland Game Rush quickly proved to be a great addition to the game’s lineup of custom creator islands, providing Disney fans with gameplay inspired by the resort’s 70 year history.
- Combining classic Fortnite gameplay remixed with the magic of Disneyland, you can:
- Take on Stormtroopers on a Star Destroyer like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.
- Help Spider-Man control the ever-replicating Spider-Bots at Worldwide Engineering Brigade HQ, inspired by WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure.
- Relive your Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT memories by infiltrating The Collector’s Fortress.
- Jump into an intergalactic rail race inspired by Space Mountain.
- Creep your way through a spooktacular “scavenger haunt” in the Haunted Mansion.
- Race through a cursed temple just like Indiana Jones Adventure.
- While having a chance to check out the game, I greatly enjoyed Disneyland Game Rush (Check out my full review).
