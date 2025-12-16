Festive Fortnite Fun: Disneyland Game Rush Adds New Unlockable Holiday Accessories

The new items are available now!

Fortnite’s Disneyland Game Rush is celebrating the holidays with brand new cosmetic additions to the popular Creative Island.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this month, Disney invited fans into a virtual world inspired by Disneyland in the hit video game Fortnite.

And as the holidays arrive, Disney Parks Blog has announced that the Fortnite Island has added some festive fun to the game.

Since its release, the game has offered players the ability to decorate their characters with in-game Disney accessories.

As a part of the holiday season, fans can now collect additional items, including: Peppermint Mickey ear headband. A snowglobe hat. A shimmering winter swirl aura, And additional gold variants.



While the gameplay of Disneyland Game Rush hasn’t changed, it’s excited to see the game get additional content!

Disneyland Game Rush quickly proved to be a great addition to the game’s lineup of custom creator islands, providing Disney fans with gameplay inspired by the resort’s 70 year history.

Combining classic Fortnite gameplay remixed with the magic of Disneyland, you can: Take on Stormtroopers on a Star Destroyer like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Help Spider-Man control the ever-replicating Spider-Bots at Worldwide Engineering Brigade HQ, inspired by WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure. Relive your Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT memories by infiltrating The Collector’s Fortress. Jump into an intergalactic rail race inspired by Space Mountain. Creep your way through a spooktacular “scavenger haunt” in the Haunted Mansion. Race through a cursed temple just like Indiana Jones Adventure.

While having a chance to check out the game, I greatly enjoyed Disneyland Game Rush (Check out my full review).

