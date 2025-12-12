Merc with the Mouth: Deadpool Announced to Join "Marvel Rivals" this January

Deadpool arrives alongside the game's sixth season.
by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

During tonight’s The Game Awards, the latest Marvel Rivals character was revealed to be none other than the Merc with the Mouth. 

What’s Happening:

  • Last December, Marvel Rivals took the gaming world by storm, bringing fans of Marvel Comics into an action packed multi-player game.
  • One year later, the massively popular game has continued to expand its lineup of characters, and now we know who the latest addition to the game will be.
  • At tonight’s The Game Awards, Deadpool was revealed to be the newest character joining the game in 2026. 
  • As part of the latest season of Marvel Rivals, Season 6: Night at the Museum launches January 16, 2026 with Deadpool joining the game.
  • The storyline follows Gambit and Rogue returning to the Collector’s Museum after an attempted artifact theft.
  • The Collector unleashes chaos by sending in his “top professional” and Deadpool who opens every cage in the Museum, causing an intergalactic disaster.
  • The reveal included a first look at the character in a gorgeous comic book inspired trailer. 

More Disney Gaming:

  • Also revealed tonight was Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic!
  • Led by Casey Hudson, the game is described as a spiritual successor to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, emphasizing choice, destiny, and light-vs-dark decisions.
  • Knights of the Old Republic, which Hudson also worked on, was released in 2003 and has been a fan-favorite game ever since.
  • The game is in early development for PC and console. 

Read More Video Games:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber