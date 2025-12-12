Merc with the Mouth: Deadpool Announced to Join "Marvel Rivals" this January

During tonight’s The Game Awards, the latest Marvel Rivals character was revealed to be none other than the Merc with the Mouth.

Last December, Marvel Rivals took the gaming world by storm, bringing fans of Marvel Comics into an action packed multi-player game.

One year later, the massively popular game has continued to expand its lineup of characters, and now we know who the latest addition to the game will be.

At tonight’s The Game Awards, Deadpool was revealed to be the newest character joining the game in 2026.

As part of the latest season of Marvel Rivals, Season 6: Night at the Museum launches January 16, 2026 with Deadpool joining the game.

The storyline follows Gambit and Rogue returning to the Collector’s Museum after an attempted artifact theft.

The Collector unleashes chaos by sending in his “top professional” and Deadpool who opens every cage in the Museum, causing an intergalactic disaster.

The reveal included a first look at the character in a gorgeous comic book inspired trailer.

Also revealed tonight was Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic!

Led by Casey Hudson, the game is described as a spiritual successor to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, emphasizing choice, destiny, and light-vs-dark decisions.

Knights of the Old Republic, which Hudson also worked on, was released in 2003 and has been a fan-favorite game ever since.

The game is in early development for PC and console.

