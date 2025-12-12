New Intergalactic Gaming: "Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic" Revealed at The Game Awards
The new game is in early development for console and PC.
During tonight’s The Game Awards ceremony, a new Star Wars gaming adventure was revealed.
What’s Happening:
- The Game Awards are happening as we speak, and less than an hour in, we already have a brand new Star Wars game reveal!
- The new game, titled Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, was revealed in a new teaser trailer.
- Showcasing some incredibly gorgeous footage of the new adventure, the game is being developed by Arcanaut Studios in partnership with Lucasfilm Games.
- Led by Casey Hudson, the game is described as a spiritual successor to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, emphasizing choice, destiny, and light-vs-dark decisions.
- If this means the game has a “morality system,” this could be a really cool expansion of the Star Wars gaming lineup.
- In games like the Fable series, players' decisions affect how other characters interact with the main character.
- Knights of the Old Republic, which Hudson also worked on, was released in 2003 and has been a fan-favorite game ever since.
- Hudson says the project lets the team craft a new story using everything learned since KOTOR.
- Disney Games president Jay Ong praised Hudson’s leadership and Arcanaut’s ambition to build a groundbreaking, immersive experience.
- While details surrounding the game remain limited, Lucasfilm Games leadership said the Old Republic era is beloved and the new story promises something fresh for fans.
- The game is in early development for PC and consoles.
Read More Video Games: