Together Again: Muppets to Appear as Presenters at the Game Awards

Miss Piggy and Rowlf are scheduled to present at the prestigious awards.
The glamorous diva and canine pianist of The Muppets are set to bring their signature style to video gaming's biggest night.

What's Happening:

  • Miss Piggy and Rowlf of The Muppets will appear as presenters during the live broadcast of The Game Awards.
  • Both join a lineup of celebrity presenters bridging the gap between Hollywood and the gaming industry.
  • The broadcast will air live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday night, streaming globally across major platforms including YouTube and Twitch.
  • The announcements continues a recent streak of Muppet appearances at the ceremony.
  • In previous years, Gonzo the Great and the curmudgeonly duo Statler and Waldorf have taken the stage to banter with Keighley and present awards.

The Game Awards

  • Often described as the "Oscars of video games," The Game Awards is an annual ceremony honoring achievements in the video game industry.
  • Established and hosted by Geoff Keighley, the show features world premieres of upcoming titles, musical performances, and awards in categories ranging from Best Narrative to Best Esports Athlete.
  • The event has grown significantly since its inception in 2014, becoming a massive global streaming event that attracts millions of viewers.
  • Beyond the awards, it is a key date on the calendar for major game publishers to reveal trailers for their most anticipated upcoming projects.

It's Time to Start Your Console

  • While the Muppets are best known for film and television work, they are no stranger to the world of pixels and polygons.
  • In 1983, Miss Piggy starred in Pigs in Space for the Atari 2600, where players had to guide her through a "Pastaroid storm" to reach the Swinetrek ship.
  • Rowlf appeared in the View-Master Interactive Vision in the game Muppet Studios Presents: You're the Director. Rowlf guided players through the process of directing a Muppet movie, allowing them to make choices that altered the flow of the footage.
  • Miss Piggy later appeared as a playable driver in the chaotic PlayStation racer Muppet RaceMania in 2000, driving her signature pink convertible.
  • More recently, her likeness has appeared as downloadable content in games like Disney Universe and LittleBigPlanet.

