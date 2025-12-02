New “Pigs In Space” Collection Set to Blast Off at Mickey’s of Glendale

Fans of the Swinetrek crew can gear up for an out-of-this-world merch release.

Pigs… in… SPACE! And soon, in your shopping cart! A cosmic new Muppet collection is landing faster than Captain Link Hogthrob can say “prepare for launch.”



What’s Happening:

  • This is a Muppet Newsflash! According to a new report from the far reaches of the galaxy, an all-new limited edition Pigs In Space merchandise collection from Mickey’s of Glendale is officially making its way toward Earth. 
  • From the teaser image shared by Mickey's of Glendale we can see a patch set, a Spirit Jersey, a pin, and a glass cup.
  • While details remain under tight cosmic security, the new collection promises to capture the humor, charm, and spectacularly over-the-top sci-fi energy that has made Pigs In Space a cult favorite for decades. 

  • The tease arrived via a report beamed in from “deep space,” setting off waves of excitement among fans eager to see what’s included. 
  • Fans of the beloved Space Adventure Crew, Captain Link Hogthrob, Dr. Julius Strangepork, and First Mate Piggy, have reason to prepare for maximum excitement as the collection re-enters orbit tomorrow, December 3rd at 10am PST. 
  • As always with Mickey’s of Glendale exclusives, availability is limited, and these items promise to go into hyperspace quickly. Items will ship to U.S. addresses only.
  • With excitement building at light-speed, all that’s left to do is prep your coordinates, warm up the engines, and prepare for a launch worthy of the Swinetrek crew.


