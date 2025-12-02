New “Pigs In Space” Collection Set to Blast Off at Mickey’s of Glendale

Fans of the Swinetrek crew can gear up for an out-of-this-world merch release.

What’s Happening:

This is a Muppet Newsflash! According to a new report from the far reaches of the galaxy, an all-new limited edition Pigs In Space merchandise collection from Mickey’s of Glendale is officially making its way toward Earth.

From the teaser image shared by Mickey's of Glendale we can see a patch set, a Spirit Jersey, a pin, and a glass cup.

While details remain under tight cosmic security, the new collection promises to capture the humor, charm, and spectacularly over-the-top sci-fi energy that has made Pigs In Space a cult favorite for decades.

The tease arrived via a report beamed in from “deep space,” setting off waves of excitement among fans eager to see what’s included.

Fans of the beloved Space Adventure Crew, Captain Link Hogthrob, Dr. Julius Strangepork, and First Mate Piggy, have reason to prepare for maximum excitement as the collection re-enters orbit tomorrow, December 3rd at 10am PST.

As always with Mickey’s of Glendale exclusives, availability is limited, and these items promise to go into hyperspace quickly. Items will ship to U.S. addresses only.

With excitement building at light-speed, all that’s left to do is prep your coordinates, warm up the engines, and prepare for a launch worthy of the Swinetrek crew.





