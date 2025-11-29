Kermit Finds a New Home: Iconic Statue Heads to the Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta

A Hollywood icon is about to become an Atlanta icon.

Earlier this month, we learned that the iconic Jim Henson Company Lot in Hollywood had been sold to John Mayer and McG. Many Muppet fans have since wondered what the fate of the Kermit the Frog statue would be, and know we know the answer!

The iconic statue of Kermit the Frog dressed as Charlie Chaplin's The Little Tramp (as the Henson lot was previously home to Charlie Chaplin Studios) is set to get a new home at the Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 12-foot statue was created to commemorate The Jim Henson Company’s move into the former Chaplin Studio in 2000, representing a whimsical link between two visionary artists.

With its move to the Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta, the sculpture will continue to delight and inspire generations of dreamers, while also reinforcing the organization’s role in carrying forward and celebrating The Jim Henson Company’s legacy.

Details about logistics and the timing of the statue's move are still being determined, but the Center for Puppetry Arts promises more information in the coming months.

The Center for Puppetry Arts makes for an excellent new home for the statue, as it already features a wonderful exhibit dedicated to Jim Henson and his creations.

The fate of the former Charlie Chaplin Studios has been heavily monitored over the past few months with recent reports stating the Church of Scientology was interested in purchasing the property. Instead, it's been purchased by Grammy winner John Mayer and filmmaker McG.

Henson acquired the lot back in 1999 from A&M Records for a reported $12.5 million.

Originally Charlie Chaplin Studios, the 1917 built property has become an important historic site from the earliest days of Hollywood. The silent film star sold the property in 1953, being utilized for television productions such as Adventures of Superman and Perry Mason.

That's that moi Espresso:

Sabrina Carpenter closed out her hugely successful Short n' Sweet Tour in Los Angeles (which itself was the last of six straight shows at Crypto.com Arena).

As a special surprise for fans, Carpenter was joined by a special group: The Muppets.

The appearance came during the part of the show where Carpenter "arrests" an audience member — or, as has often been the case, a celebrity.

This time, that someone happened to be Miss Piggy (alongside Bobo the Bear).

This fun appearance comes as it was recently announced that Carpenter would be hosting a Muppet Show special.