Video: Sabrina Carpenter "Arrests" Muppet Star at "Short n' Sweet" Tour Finale
That's that moi Espresso.
A Disney Channel alum brought some felted friends to cap off her massive tour.
What's Happening:
- Tonight, Sabrina Carpenter closed out her hugely successful Short n' Sweet Tour in Los Angeles (which itself was the last of six straight shows at Crypto.com Arena).
- As a special surprise for fans, Carpenter was joined by a special group: The Muppets.
- The appearance came during the part of the show where Carpenter "arrests" an audience member — or, as has often been the case, a celebrity.
- This time, that someone happened to be Miss Piggy (alongside Bobo the Bear).
- Recently, it was announced that Carpenter would be hosting a Muppet Show special.
- The event is set to stream on Disney+ next year and it's been said that it could serve as a pilot for future installments.
- During a Walt Disney Family Museum event last week, Muppet performer Dave Goelz described the special as “A very legitimate effort… a credible job… and I think people will like it.”
- Since starring on Disney Channel's Girl Meets World more than a decade ago, Sabrina Carpenter has climbed her way to pop stardom.
- That popularity reached the stratosphere with the release of Short n' Sweet in 2024 and continued with Man's Best Friend this year.
- Tonight marks the end of the Short n' Sweet tour, which launched in September 2024 and included 72 shows.
More Muppets:
- Funny enough, this isn't the first time this month that the Muppets have appeared at a major venue.
- The gang was previously part of Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets on Broadway, which unfortunately closed early.
- Elsewhere, while Muppet*Vision 3D has now closed at Disney's Hollywood Studios, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster starring The Muppets is set to arrive next Summer.
- Finally, as you get into the holiday spirit, you can check out Fall Out Boy's new cover of "It Feels Like Christmas" from The Muppet Christmas Carol.