Video: Sabrina Carpenter "Arrests" Muppet Star at "Short n' Sweet" Tour Finale

That's that moi Espresso.

A Disney Channel alum brought some felted friends to cap off her massive tour.

What's Happening:

Tonight, Sabrina Carpenter closed out her hugely successful Short n' Sweet Tour in Los Angeles (which itself was the last of six straight shows at Crypto.com Arena).

As a special surprise for fans, Carpenter was joined by a special group: The Muppets.

The appearance came during the part of the show where Carpenter "arrests" an audience member — or, as has often been the case, a celebrity.

This time, that someone happened to be Miss Piggy (alongside Bobo the Bear).

Recently, it was announced that Carpenter would be hosting a Muppet Show special.

The event is set to stream on Disney+ next year and it's been said that it could serve as a pilot for future installments.

During a Walt Disney Family Museum event last week, Muppet performer Dave Goelz described the special as “A very legitimate effort… a credible job… and I think people will like it.”

Since starring on Disney Channel's Girl Meets World more than a decade ago, Sabrina Carpenter has climbed her way to pop stardom.

That popularity reached the stratosphere with the release of Short n' Sweet in 2024 and continued with Man's Best Friend this year.

Tonight marks the end of the Short n' Sweet tour, which launched in September 2024 and included 72 shows.

More Muppets: