"It Feels Like Christmas": Fall Out Boy Kicks Off the Holiday Season Early with Rockin' "The Muppet Christmas Carol" Cover

While it is still October, pop-punk band Fall Out Boy is jumping into the spirit of the holidays with the release of their The Muppet Christmas Carol cover of “It Feels Like Christmas."

Pop-Punk and The Muppets fans can jump into the yuletide joy a little earlier, as Fall Out Boy has released a cover of “It Feels Like Christmas" originally from The Muppet Christmas Carol .

Released as a part of the Spotify Singles Holiday series, lead singer Patrick Stump takes on the track originally sung by The Ghost of Christmas Present adding the band's bombastic style to the track.

The track is exclusively streaming on Spotify, so you’ll definitely wanna add this one to your next Holiday playlist.

The Muppet Christmas Carol was released back in 1992, and has become one of the most iconic retelling’s of Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol."

Fall Out Boy is no stranger to working with Disney.

Most recently, Patrick Stump has worked on the soundtrack of Disney Jr.’s Spidey & His Amazing Friends.

As a band, Fall Out Boy provided the anthem "Immortals" for Big Hero 6.

. Back in 2014, Laughing Place’s Kyle Burbank had the chance to sit down with the band and speak with them about the track, so make sure you check out his interview

For those looking to get a head start on their holiday festivities, The Muppet Christmas Carol is streaming on Disney+

Muppets Rock ‘n’ Roll Reimagining:

Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios The Muppets move into G-Force Records

Aerosmith, which has headlined the attraction since its 1999 opening, will be replaced by the popular characters while still maintaining the majority of the musical thrill ride’s theme.

Paris’ version of the attraction was rethemed with the opening of Avengers Campus

Met with less than MARVEL-ous reviews, Walt Disney World

The large electric guitar out front will get a psychedelic makeover, with the popular Electric Mayhem now headlining the superstretch limo ride.

After Scooter’s real estate tycoon uncle, J.P. Grosse helped the gang land their new digs, it’ll be up to Scooter to make sure Electric Mayhem gets to their concert on time.

While no exact timeline has been given in regards to the attraction’s debut, Disney has promised the new attraction will arrive sometime in 2026.

