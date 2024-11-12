John Mayer and McG to Purchase Historic Jim Henson Company Lot

John Mayer and McG are set to acquire the historic Hollywood-located Henson Studios.
- The Hollywood Reporter has shared that Grammy winner John Mayer and filmmaker McG will buy the Jim Henson Company Lot.
- In a statement by a spokesperson for Mayer, they shared “John Mayer and McG are under contract to buy Henson Studios.”
- The fate of the former Charlie Chaplin Studios has been heavily monitored over the past few months with recent reports stating the Church of Scientology was interested in purchasing the property.
- The Henson family estate responded to those claims, insisting they weren’t in negotiations with the infamous church.
- The newsource reports that the interested buyers were actually Fab Factory Studios, a North Hollywood-based music production company. Run by father and son Steven and Shaun Fabos, the pair is heavily connected to the Church of Scientology, hence the rumors.
- Steven is a major financial supporter to Scientology with Shaun having served as a witness in the Danny Masterson rape trial defending both the actor and the church. Reps for the Fabos’ did not respond to a request for comment.
- THR reports that Fabos and his family failed to lock in a deal for the property with Mayer, who has offices on the property, swooping in to purchase the historic site.
- It is rumored the purchase is worth upwards of $60 million, however, neither Jim Henson Co. or Mayer have commented on the specifics of the deal.
- Henson acquired the lot back in 1999 from A&M Records for a reported $12.5 million.
- Originally Charlie Chaplin Studios, the 1917 built property has become an important historic site from the earliest days of Hollywood. The silent film star sold the property in 1953, being utilized for television productions such as Adventures of Superman and Perry Mason.
- The property was valued at $21.9 million back in 2017.
