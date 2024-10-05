Despite Reports, the Historic Jim Henson Company Lot Will Not Be Sold to the Church of Scientology

The former Charlie Chaplin Studios lot was sold to the Henson family in 1999.

Rumors began swirling on social media over the past few days after New York Post and other news outlets reported that the Los Angeles-located lot was being sold to the infamous Church.

History For Sale:

Deadline

The Henson family estate, which is currently in the process of selling the 1917-built studio lot, shared “In regards to recent rumors about the sale of the La Brea studio lot, the Henson family is not in any business dealings with the Church of Scientology, and that organization is not in consideration as a potential buyer of the property. It is still the family’s intention to move The Jim Henson Company to a new location it can share with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, but at this time the family is not in escrow with any buyer.”

Back in 1999, the Henson family purchased the Charlie Chaplin Studios building for $12.5 million, which became the headquarters for The Jim Henson Company. Los Angeles declared the site a Historical-Cultural Monument back in 1969.

The building, which prominently features Kermit the Frog dressed as Chaplin, is not affiliated with The Walt Disney Company. The House of Mouse only owns The Muppets franchise.

franchise. The Church did not respond to the new sources request for comments regarding the sale, however, a source shared they have no intention of moving in on the property.

The Church of Scientology owns several historic properties throughout Los Angeles, including the 1929-built Château Élysée that serves as their Celebrity Center. This made the rumors of the lot’s acquisition far from unreasonable.

