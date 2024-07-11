Swim into the World of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” at CAMP Los Angeles

Are you ready to go “Under the Sea?” CAMP in Los Angeles is swimming into the world of Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

What’s Happening:

Behind the Magic Door at CAMP’s Century City, CA location lies the world of Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

In this immersive, theatrical experience, families can climb, slide, sing, dance, and play throughout the underwater world of the animated classic.

The one hour attraction contains live music, puppetry, and magic as guests float their way through Triton’s Throne Room, discover Ariel’s treasures, and climb and slide through Ursula’s Lair. Guests will also be treated to a mermaid comedy show.

In addition to the new experience, CAMP is also releasing a new co-branded collaboration with The Little Mermaid.

Tickets range from $32 to $44 with tickets available to purchase here

