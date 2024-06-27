Knott’s Berry Farm Officially Opens Reimagined Camp Snoopy

Knott’s Berry Farm has officially opened their updated Camp Snoopy area!

What’s Happening:

This morning, June 27th, Knott’s Berry Farm officially debuted their reimagined Camp Snoopy Area.

In a ribbon cutting ceremony, Knott’s Berry Farm Vice President and General Manager Jon Storbeck was accompanied by The Peanuts Gang and more than 100 campers from The Boys and Girls Club of Buena Park.

The refresh to Camp Snoopy ushers in two new rides as well as a rethemed attraction:

Snoopy’s Tenderpaw Twister Coaster

Riders will begin their adventure at Beagle Scout Headquarters, where Scout Leader Snoopy and his troop will take you on a new roller coaster experience through the forest. The Zamperla manufactured coaster features a lift hill and a family friendly launch.

Sally’s Swing Along

This super-sized swing ride will allow families to rock back and forth up to 10-feet in the sky.

Camp Snoopy’s Off-Road Rally

A retheme of Rocky Mountain Trucking company, Off-Road Rally will allow kids to jump into their own PEANUTS character themed jeep. The track and terrain of the older attraction have been expanded to enhance the attraction.

Camp Snoopy will allow families to become full-fledged Beagle Scouts as they explore the summer camp themed area. With meet and greets with the Peanuts Gang, interactive camp-themed activities, and new attractions, guests of all ages will get the opportunity to enjoy the freedom of summer.

