New Woodstock Popcorn Bucket Available at Knott’s Berry Farm

Knott's Berry Farm has released a new popcorn bucket for your next visit.

What’s Happening:

Knott's Berry Farm shared on their Instagram page a new Woodstock popcorn bucket with the caption, “New Woodstock popcorn bucket is a must have for your next Knott's Berry Farm visit.”

About Knott's Berry Farm: (According to the official website)

What began as a roadside berry stand and Chicken Dinner Restaurant in the 1920s has evolved into one of Southern California’s most popular theme park destinations, attracting more than five million visitors each year.

Knott’s Berry Farm

A day at Knott’s Berry Farm means taking on mammoth coasters, as well as witnessing Old Western adventures and enjoying a hug from the world’s most loveable beagle – Snoopy!

At Knott’s, fun is always in season, with dozens of thrilling rides, shows, and attractions in four exciting themed areas.

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.