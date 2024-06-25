New Woodstock Popcorn Bucket Available at Knott’s Berry Farm

Knott's Berry Farm has released a new popcorn bucket for your next visit.

What’s Happening:

  • Knott's Berry Farm shared on their Instagram page a new Woodstock popcorn bucket with the caption, “New Woodstock popcorn bucket is a must have for your next Knott's Berry Farm visit.”

About Knott's Berry Farm: (According to the official website)

  • What began as a roadside berry stand and Chicken Dinner Restaurant in the 1920s has evolved into one of Southern California’s most popular theme park destinations, attracting more than five million visitors each year.
  • Knott’s Berry Farm offers a unique combination of world-class thrill rides with traditional family favorite attractions and shows.
  • A day at Knott’s Berry Farm means taking on mammoth coasters, as well as witnessing Old Western adventures and enjoying a hug from the world’s most loveable beagle – Snoopy!
  • At Knott’s, fun is always in season, with dozens of thrilling rides, shows, and attractions in four exciting themed areas.  

