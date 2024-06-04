Knott’s Berry Farm Cracking Down on Line Jumping with Text Message Pilot Program

by |
Tags: , ,

Guests at Knott’s Berry Farm are being encouraged to report line jumpers and spot holding via text message, according to The Orange County Register.

What’s Happening:

  • The Buena Park theme park has posted new signs warning against line jumping and spot holding along with a phone number to text message Knott’s security when visitors spot rule breakers.
  • Knott’s park policy has always prohibited line jumping or “leaving and re-entering a line for any reason or place holding in line,” but this marks an attempt to actually get some control of the situation.
  • Currently, the pilot program is being tested on the GhostRider roller coaster after being successfully rolled out at other Cedar Fair parks.
  • Riders are encouraged to get food or use the restroom before getting in line.
  • If they leave the line, riders must inform a Knott’s employee that they plan to rejoin their group.
  • Knott’s security officers dispatched to deal with line jumpers and spot holders will ensure the rules are followed and familiarize rule breakers with the park’s code of conduct.
  • Repeat offenders will be asked to leave Knott’s Berry Farm.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning