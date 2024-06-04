Knott’s Berry Farm Cracking Down on Line Jumping with Text Message Pilot Program

Guests at Knott’s Berry Farm are being encouraged to report line jumpers and spot holding via text message, according to The Orange County Register.

What’s Happening:

The Buena Park theme park has posted new signs warning against line jumping and spot holding along with a phone number to text message Knott’s security when visitors spot rule breakers.

Knott’s park policy has always prohibited line jumping or “leaving and re-entering a line for any reason or place holding in line,” but this marks an attempt to actually get some control of the situation.

Currently, the pilot program is being tested on the GhostRider roller coaster after being successfully rolled out at other Cedar Fair parks.

Riders are encouraged to get food or use the restroom before getting in line.

If they leave the line, riders must inform a Knott’s employee that they plan to rejoin their group.

Knott’s security officers dispatched to deal with line jumpers and spot holders will ensure the rules are followed and familiarize rule breakers with the park’s code of conduct.

Repeat offenders will be asked to leave Knott’s Berry Farm.