Ghost Town Alive! and Knott’s Summer Nights Return to Kick Off the Summer Season at Knott’s Berry Farm

In addition to the grand reopening of Camp Snoopy, Knott’s Berry Farm will kick off the summer season with the return of two fan favorite events.

What’s Happening:

This summer will see the return of Ghost Town Alive! And Knott’s Summer Nights to the Buena Park theme park.

Your favorite town of Calico comes to life once again this summer with the return of the award-winning, interactive Ghost Town Alive!

Guests are invited to become the star of this summer’s new action-packed storyline in the streets of Ghost Town. Each guest has the power to unlock secret missions with characters, influence the day’s events, and take on mind-challenging puzzles in this immersive version of the Old West.

Ghost Town Alive! will offer new adventures, roles, and characters this summer on select days starting June 14th.

A summer favorite continues after the sun goes down, with a nighttime summer party that extends the fun into the evening. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy bands from the local So-Cal music scene that rotate throughout the event on two stages.

Knott's Summer Nights transforms Calico Park into a neighborhood party like no other with a hub of live music, relaxing atmosphere, Instagram-able photo opportunities, and family-friendly games.

A summer party is not complete without an abundance of food and drinks, and no theme park does food quite like Knott’s.

The Knott’s culinary team creates tasty twists to classic summer dishes, from Loaded Sloppy Joe Potato Skins, Chocolate Stuffed S’mores Churro and Orange Creamsicle Milkshakes.

A great way to indulge in all the flavors of Summer is by purchasing a tasting card that allows guests to enjoy six tastings from a selection of over four dozen seasonal-inspired dishes and drinks.

This summer, you can also partake in a visit to Knott’s Soak City water park, which is open now through September 8th.