Reimagined Camp Snoopy to Open June 27th at Knott’s Berry Farm with Two Brand-New Attractions

Get your backpacks ready, as the reimagined Camp Snoopy at Knott’s Berry Farm is set to open on June 27th.
What’s Happening:
- The reimagination of Camp Snoopy will allow campers of all ages to explore new rides, including a new family rollercoaster, new character experiences, and most importantly, the carefree fun of summer camp!
- Originally slated to open during Memorial Day weekend, the official debut of the reimagined area had been pushed back, and we now know that it will be complete on June 27th.
- The reimagined area will include the new Snoopy’s Tenderpaw Twister family coaster, whose lift hill will feature a “pint-sized launch,” making it perfect for kids to get ready to transition to the park’s bigger coasters (when they meet the height requirements, of course).
- Unlike most coasters, a ride on Snoopy’s Tenderpaw Twister is double the fun because you go around twice every time!
- Sally’s Swing Along is another new ride that will let kids and parents soar 10 feet above the ground.
- Rocky Mountain Trucking Company is being re-themed to Camp Snoopy’s Off-Road Rally filled with funny road signs and obstacles to go over, around, and under.
- The Beagle Express is also receiving a few upgrades to tie it into the land’s new story, which finds the Peanuts preparing for camp jamboree events.
- Woodstock’s Airmail will remain, although it is moving locations to a new area called Camp Post Office.
- Plans originally included an expanded Camp Snoopy Theater, but rumors indicate that may have been removed from the plans. The video shared by Knott’s today (seen above) does not mention the theater.
- Camp Snoopy officially reopens at Knott’s Berry Farm on June 27th, 2024.
