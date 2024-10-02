“20/20” to Explore One of Los Angeles’ Most Notorious Murder Cases in “The Killer Down the Hall”

The ABC program will dive into how detectives solved the murder of Sherri Rasmussen and why her killer may go free.
- ABC News has announced that their new 20/20 episode “The Killer Down the Hall” will premiere this Friday, October 4th.
- Back in 1986, the LAPD found 29-year-old Sherri Rasmussen brutally murdered in the apartment she shared with her husband. Believing the murder was a failed robbery, the LAPD were unable to find suspects or make any arrests.
- Two decades later, new evidence prompted authorities to reopen the case. In 2009, LAPD cold case squad used new DNA technology to examine a sample taken from a bite mark on the young nurse’s arm. When the results were returned, the DNA evidence led investigators straight to LAPD Detective Stephanie Lazarus who had previously dated Sherri’s husband. Allegedly, Lazarus was driven to jealousy and killed Sherri.
- In 2012, the detective was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to 27 years to life in prison. Serving just 15 years of her sentence, Lazarus is now eligible for parole under California’s “youthful offender” law, which applies to those under 26 when the crime was committed.
- Sherri’s family has rallied together to overturn the recommended release with California officials making a final decision on whether Lazarus will remain behind bars this week.
- The new episode will include interviews with Sherri’s sisters Connie Rasmussen and Teresa Mary Lane. Appearances will also be made by Rodney Forrest, one of the first responders at Sherri’s murder scene; retired LAPD Detective Cliff Shepard, who led the cold case investigation in 2001; Paul Nunez, a former LA County prosecutor; former LAPD captain Anita Ortego; and John Taylor, the Rasmussen family’s attorney
- Matt Gutman reports the latest on the case in this week’s 20/20.
- Catch 20/20 on ABC from 9-11PM EDT or on Hulu the next day.
