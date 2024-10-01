Ryan Murphy Confirms Second Spinoff Of “9-1-1” In Works For ABC

Ryan Murphy, co-creator of the hit series, 9-1-1, has reportedly confirmed his plans for a second spinoff of the hit series, set to air on ABC, according to TVLine.

What’s Happening:

Ryan Murphy has confirmed that he and 9-1-1 co-creator Tim Minear are working on a new spinoff of the hit ABC series that they hope makes it to air next fall.

Murphy offered no other details about the potential spinoff, outside of the news that it would be in a new location.

This would mark the second spinoff of 9-1-1 , following 9-1-1: Lone Star, set in Austin, Texas, which is currently in its fifth and final season on Fox.

Devotees may recall that 9-1-1 was also on Fox before making the jump to ABC in recent years. The new spin-off would reportedly also be on the alphabet network.

The original 9-1-1 recently saw the arrival of a massive hive of killer bees in a recent Bee-nado event that took place in its home city of Los Angeles, a location that the new spinoff would reportedly stay away from.

The news comes from a comment made to Variety by Murphy himself, where he said that he and Minear are "working on a spinoff that we're actually writing, and that we hope to get on the air next fall…We're going to launch a new show in a new city that I can't name, but it's fun. And 9-1-1 moved to ABC and suddenly became, I think, the biggest show on Thursday night. They obviously have an appetite for that, so we're going to give them another one that I really love."

The original 9-1-1 explores the high-pressure experiences of first responders – including police officers, firefighters and dispatchers – who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping conditions. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. The show draws from the real lives of first responders who regularly face situations that are often unpredictable, intense and uplifting at the same time.

The series stars Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Han, Oliver Stark as Evan "Buck" Buckley, Kenneth Choi as Howie "Chimney" Han, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta "Hen" Wilson, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz.

