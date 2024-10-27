Photos: The Glitz, Glamour, And Ghoulish Fun of “D23: Tune-In To Terror” Event In Hollywood

Last night, October 26th, members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club descended upon the Hollywood Roosevelt in Southern California for a festive Halloween celebration. The event, D23 Tune-In To Terror: A Hollywood Halloween – Presented by Disney+, invited attendees into a celebration where they can “tune-in” to the spooky worlds and terrifying tales presented on the streaming service.

They also had quite a bit of the classic Disney Parks attractions – The Haunted Mansion and the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror thrown in as well. Take a look around the event in our photos below.

Guests at the event were able to experience: The Tip Top Club – Inspired by The Hollywood Tower Hotel from Disney’s classic Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, guests will check in to the event in the luxurious lobby of the infamous hotel. Including live jazz, libations, and the chance to interact with fellow hotel guests.

The Black Flame Ballroom – Inspired by the cult-classic Hocus Pocus, guests celebrated their favorite Halloween stories in the classic and glamorous ballroom. A live band was also on scene – and guests were asked to beware of any party crashers.

The Happiest Haunt – In this macabre Seance Room, attendees were able to enjoy spooky snacks and share ghost stories.

The Witches’ Road Lounge – With a spooktacular DJ, guests hit the dance floor in this Agatha All Along inspired experience. Showcasing the spell-filled street of Witches’ Road, guests were able to embrace the magic through music.

Check out all the spooky, creepy, and festive details found throughout the event in the rest of our photos below.