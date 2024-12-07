Statler and Waldorf to Present at The 2024 Game Awards

Live streaming next week, The Game Awards are bringing in two special guests that should get Muppet fans excited.
What’s Happening:
- The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley has shared on X that Statler and Waldorf will join the December 12th live stream as presenters for this year’s ceremony.
- The cranky and hilarious puppets, which have long been fan-favorites of The Muppets, were featured in a short clip announcing the pair.
- The Game Awards, which began back in 2014, is a celebration of this year’s outstanding accomplishments in Video Games.
- This year, Star Wars Outlaws received two nominations for Best Performance for Humberly González voice work as well as a nomination for Innovation in Accessibility.
- The Game Awards will stream live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
- You can learn more about The Game Awards here.
Read More The Muppets: