Gonzo from The Muppets to Present at The Game Awards

by |
Tags: , , , ,

The Game Awards are about to get a bit more dangerous! The Muppets’ Gonzo the Great will be presenting an award at the annual video game ceremony.

  • Geoff Keighley, host and creator of The Game Awards, announced on X today that Gonzo will present an award at this year’s event.
  • It’s not clear just yet which of the 31 awards Gonzo will present.
  • The Game Awards will live stream on Thursday, December 7 starting at 7:30 PM ET.

About The Game Awards:

  • The Game Awards brings together a diverse group of game developers, game players, and notable names from popular culture to celebrate and advance gaming's position as the most immersive, challenging and inspiring form of entertainment.
  • They strive to recognize those who improve the wellbeing of the community and elevate voices that represent the future of the medium.
  • There are a few games relevant to the world of Disney that are nominated for awards, including:
    • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Audio Design, Best Performance (Yuri Lowenthal), Innovation in Accessibility, Best Action/Adventure Game
    • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Best Performance (Cameron Monaghan), Best Action/Adventure Game
    • Star Wars Outlaws – Most Anticipated Game
    • Disney Illusion Island – Best Family Game
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack