Gonzo from The Muppets to Present at The Game Awards

The Game Awards are about to get a bit more dangerous! The Muppets’ Gonzo the Great will be presenting an award at the annual video game ceremony.
- Geoff Keighley, host and creator of The Game Awards, announced on X today that Gonzo will present an award at this year’s event.
- It’s not clear just yet which of the 31 awards Gonzo will present.
- The Game Awards will live stream on Thursday, December 7 starting at 7:30 PM ET.
About The Game Awards:
- The Game Awards brings together a diverse group of game developers, game players, and notable names from popular culture to celebrate and advance gaming's position as the most immersive, challenging and inspiring form of entertainment.
- They strive to recognize those who improve the wellbeing of the community and elevate voices that represent the future of the medium.
- There are a few games relevant to the world of Disney that are nominated for awards, including:
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Audio Design, Best Performance (Yuri Lowenthal), Innovation in Accessibility, Best Action/Adventure Game
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Best Performance (Cameron Monaghan), Best Action/Adventure Game
- Star Wars Outlaws – Most Anticipated Game
- Disney Illusion Island – Best Family Game