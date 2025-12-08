Press Start on Holiday Magic: Disney Video Games Perfect for Gifting

From epic adventures to cozy magical cafés, here are the top Disney-related games to bring home this holiday season.

The holidays are here, and for Disney fans, that means a spectacular lineup of video game adventures inspired by some of the most iconic worlds in entertainment. Whether you’re shopping for seasoned gamers, families looking for a new couch-co-op adventure, or fans eager to leap into their favorite universes, this year’s slate brings something for everyone—action, exploration, storytelling, nostalgia, and even a little villainous mischief. From Indiana Jones and Star Wars to TRON, Marvel, and Avatar, here are the must-play Disney-related games to wrap up this holiday season.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Step into the fedora of the world’s most daring archaeologist in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle ($64.99), a first-person, single-player adventure set between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. As sinister forces race to unearth the secrets of an ancient power, it’s up to Indy to traverse the globe, solve intricate puzzles, and stop a catastrophic plot tied to the Great Circle. Fans can also extend the experience with The Order of Giants ($34.99), an all-new DLC chapter that sends Indiana Jones into the twisting catacombs beneath Rome to confront a dangerous cult and unravel the legacy of the Nephilim.

Available on PS5, XBOX, and Steam. Coming soon to Nintendo Switch 2.

Rated T for Teen.

TRON: Catalyst

Return to the Grid in TRON: Catalyst ($24.99), a story-driven, isometric action-adventure game from Bithell Games and Big Fan Games. Set within the visually stunning Arq Grid from the 2023 game TRON: Identity, players wield their Identity Disc and Light Cycle to battle across collapsing systems while mastering the power of the Glitch loop. This electrifying entry in the TRON universe blends fast-paced combat with rich narrative world-building—perfect for fans of neon-soaked sci-fi.

Available on Nintendo Switch, PS5, and XBOX.

Rated E10 for everyone 10+.

Disney Villains Cursed Café

If you’ve ever wondered what a modern café run by Disney Villains looks like, Disney Villains Cursed Café ($14.99) brews up the answer. Playing as the newest Potionista, you’ll craft magical beverages for a cast of iconic villains—Cruella, Maleficent, Ursula, Jafar, and more—reimagined in a stylish urban fantasy world. Every cup you create unlocks new story moments and hidden secrets in this cozy, villain-centric adventure.

Available on Nintendo Switch, PS5, XBOX, and Steam.

Rated E for everyone.

Disney Illusion Island Starring Mickey & Friends

Join Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy for a vibrant 2D adventure in Disney Illusion Island ($29.99), a whimsical platformer where players explore the strange and mystical island of Monoth. With hand-drawn animation, delightful characters, and creative level design, this family-friendly adventure invites players to recover three magical books, meet eccentric allies, and face charmingly quirky foes along the way.

Available on Nintendo Switch, PS5, XBOX, and Steam.

Rated E for everyone.

MARVEL Cosmic Invasion

Prepare for a galaxy-spanning beat ’em up in MARVEL Cosmic Invasion ($29.99), where players assemble one of 15 Marvel heroes to battle the relentless Annihilation Wave. From New York to the Negative Zone, this action-packed adventure delivers classic arcade-style combat with modern flair.

Available on Nintendo Switch, PS5, XBOX, and Steam.

Rated E10 for everyone 10+.

Marvel’s Deadpool VR

The Merc with a Mouth makes his explosive VR debut in Marvel’s Deadpool VR ($49.99), exclusively on Meta Quest 3 and 3S. Voiced by Neil Patrick Harris, Deadpool crash-lands on Mojoworld, where Mojo (played by John Leguizamo) forces him into a twisted, over-the-top reality-TV bloodsport. With brutal melee and ranged combat, unpredictable humor, and a “do anything you can imagine” gameplay style, this VR experience embraces Deadpool’s chaotic energy like never before.

Rated Mature 17+.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Set in the unexplored Western Frontier, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora ($39.99) allows players to experience Pandora from a fresh perspective. After years of RDA captivity and conditioning, you return to your Na’vi roots, navigating a gorgeous open world filled with bioluminescent beauty and lurking danger. Forge alliances, defend your home, and rediscover your identity in this sweeping first-person action-adventure.

Available December 19th on PS5, XBOX, and Steam.

Rated T for Teen.

Star Wars Outlaws

Become the galaxy’s most daring scoundrel in Star Wars Outlaws ($69.99), the first-ever open-world Star Wars game. Set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, the game follows Kay Vess and her companion Nix as they traverse criminal underworlds, steal from syndicates, and seize chances for a new life. For even more adventure, the A Pirate’s Fortune DLC ($14.99) introduces legendary rogue Hondo Ohnaka as Kay uncovers the secrets—and dangers—of the Khepi system in a treasure-hunting mission filled with new foes and mysterious ruins.

Available on Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, XBOX, and Steam.

Rated T for Teen.

Whether you’re braving the dangers of Pandora, racing through the Grid, battling the Annihilation Wave, or brewing drinks for Disney’s most iconic villains, this year’s Disney-connected games deliver unforgettable journeys for fans of every franchise. With cinematic storytelling, bold new worlds, and beloved characters, these titles make perfect gifts for gamers looking to unwrap adventure this holiday season.

