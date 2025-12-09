Review: Fortnite's New "Percy Jackson" Island is an Open World Adventure into the Hit Disney+ Series

Just ahead of the release of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2, Fortnite is inviting fans on their own demigod adventure in Percy Jackson: Siege of Monsters.

Fortnite’s latest crossover has arrived, and this time the battle bus is heading straight into the world of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The new island, Percy Jackson: Siege of Monsters, is officially out now and it brings the action of demigod combat to the game.

First announced at CCXP25 in Brazil, the island drops players into a Fortnite take on Camp Half-Blood, the legendary training ground for children of Greek gods. Once you land, you’re welcomed as a new demigod, free to discover who your divine parent is, unlock special powers, and team up with fellow trainees.

The island’s main storyline pits players against the terrors of Scylla and Charybdis on the Sea of Monsters, but there’s plenty more to do along the way. Characters inspired by Percy Jackson, Annabeth Chase, and Grover Underwood appear throughout the map, offering side quests and activities based on the first two seasons of the Disney+ series.

Having had the chance to check out the island, I was genuinely impressed without how large and robust the map was. While the map has an 8 player maximum, the map is filled with NPC campers to really make the island feel alive. As you join the game, you’ll be instructed to talk to Percy himself, where he guides you through several quests to get you accustomed to the game. In the center of camp are large cabins themed to the different Greek gods that may or may not be your parent. Admittedly, the beginning quests are a little tedious, with a general “fetch quest” vibe that has you running back and forth across the map. However, with monsters and animals spawning constantly, you’ll have plenty of time to battle.

Players can find gold throughout the map, allowing them to purchase weapons and upgrades to make battling more efficient. You’ll also be led through several training exercises before Percy, Annabeth, and Grover realize there is something strange going on at Camp Half-Blood. During that training, players will take a quiz to help them figure out who their godly parent is. If you don’t like your result, you are allowed to switch, which is nice.

As the missions get harder, you’ll be sent out to the Sea of Monsters to battle Scylla and Charybdis and save campers trapped by minotaurs and more. These boss battles are actually somewhat of a challenge, but nothing crazy. You’ll have a better chance of taking down these opponents with the help of other players. This game is absolutely suitable for younger games looking to enjoy some Fortnite fun.

While the game is incredibly large and well thought out, with a fun and easy to follow storyline, the gameplay does quickly become repetitive. Unlike Disneyland Game Rush, this game leaves it up to you on how you want to explore. I prefer the free roaming gameplay of Siege of Monsters, but, content wise, I would give the edge to Disneyland Game Rush. Fans of Percy Jackson will love the game, interacting with the characters, and battling some mythological monsters. It’s far less glitchy than some of Disney’s Fortnite entries, especially compared to ESPN Football and Basketball Islands. If you aren’t into the series, you’ll still find yourself enjoying the Greek mythology gameplay, but it is probably a lot more fun knowing the characters and stories from the series.

Percy Jackson Season 2 hits Disney+ tomorrow, December 10th.

