Demigod Gaming: "Percy Jackson" Island Coming to Fortnite

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is almost here, and just ahead of its December 10th release, fans of the series can jump into a new Fortnite island inspired by the Disney+ series.

In exciting news from Olympus, Fortnite is getting ready to take players into the world of the hit Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians with a brand new Island.

Thanks to IGN, we know that the new Fortnite Island, titled Percy Jackson: Siege of Monsters, was announced at CCXP25 In Brazil.

The new map is set to invite players to an island inspired by Camp Half-Blood, where children of mortals and Greek gods go to train.

Being invited in as demigods, players will get to discover the identity of their godly parental figure, gain powers, and make friends with other demigods as they battle against Scylla and Charybdis on the Sea of Monsters.

In addition to their own adventure, players will also get to interact with characters from the show, including avatars inspired by Percy Jackson, Annabeth Chase, and Grover Underwood.

The trio will encourage players to embark on a series of side quests and other activities inspired by the show’s first two seasons.

IGN also had the chance to speak with several creatives from the series, including stars Walker Scobell (Percy) and Aryan Simhadri (Grover) who had been beginning producers to get their characters into Fortnite since the beginning of the show.

Scobell shared with IGN that “[he’s] just excited to be the guy from Fortnite.”

He continued, saying “That's what I want people to call me. If that's the only thing I'm ever remembered for, I'm fine with that. Percy Jackson? No, he's the guy from Fortnite.”

Dan Shotz, Series Executive Producer and Co-showrunner, presented a sneak peak of the Fortnite Island at CCXP, sharing “We have worked directly with Disney to build an entire world within Fortnite,” Shotz says. “You're going to get to see incredible monsters. You get to fight the Minotaur, you get to have a boss battle with Scylla and Charybdis, and you also just get to hang out with the gang from Percy Jackson. It's pretty epic.”

Percy Jackson: Siege of Monsters is set to hit Fortnite on December 9th.

Percy Jackson in Hollywood:

Fans of Percy Jackson driving through Hollywood, CA have the opportunity to check out a massive new billboard highlighting the series' second season.

With massive splashing effects, you won’t wanna miss checking this out.

