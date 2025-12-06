"Percy Jackson" Star Walker Scobell Gets Animated in New Disney Channel Short

Of course this one features a water ride!

The latest edition of Disney Channel's new animated short form series, Cartoonified!, has arrived and this time we're seeing the star of the hit series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians in a new animated way.

What’s Happening:

The latest edition of Cartoonified! Is here, and this time Phineas and Ferb are putting the star of the hit Disney+ series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians through their machine.

Taking a picture of Walker Scobell and running it through their scanning device, Scobell joins in the fun for an adventure with the boys.

Perfect, since they are ready to test out their new water ride and it’s not a lazy river - it’s a crazy river!

Fortunately, cartoon physics apply and in most cases they are safe - until one of their crazy creatures they put on the ride tears up the track.

Now, Scobell must save them all thanks to his help from his not-so-magical pen! Will he save the day? Find out in the short below.

The new Cartoonified! Short arrives just ahead of the debut of season two of the hit series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The new season is based on the second installment of the best-selling book series titled The Sea of Monsters by award-winning author Rick Riordan.

In the new season, Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and the camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos. Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.

The new season is set to debut on December 10th on Disney+, with new episodes weekly. You can also find out what we thought of the next season in our review.

Disney Television Animation’s new shortform series, Cartoonified! features the stars of Phineas and Ferb, Phineas and Ferb, as they “Cartoonify" known celebrities and stars, most of which will likely come from other Disney Channel properties or under the Disney umbrella.

This new series will reportedly be expanding beyond Phineas And Ferb and will also feature other characters and elements from different Disney Television Animation shows on the Disney Channel network and Disney+ streaming service. Though we don’t have specifics at this time.

This new series joins other shortform series, including Theme Song Takeover, Chibi Tiny Tales, and How NOT to Draw, among others on the Disney Channel and Disney Channel’s YouTube page.

In recent editions, we’ve seen the brothers cartoonify: Avantika Xochitl Gomez Kylie Cantrall



