I Know What We're Gonna Do Today: Watch The First Installment of a New Animated Shortform Series on Disney Channel
The new series see celebs "Cartoonified" and pulled into the cartoons.
A new shortform animated series from Disney TV Animation has debuted at San Diego Comic-Con during their Phineas and Ferb panel, promising to “cartoonify" celebrities and bring them on new adventures.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Television Animation has launched a new shortform series and the first entry features the stars of Phineas and Ferb, Phineas and Ferb, as they “Cartoonify" known celebrities and stars, most of which will likely come from other Disney Channel properties.
- The new short form series, appropriately titled Cartoonified!, debuts with Kylie Cantrall, star of Descendants: Rise of Red on Disney Channel and Disney+, as the boys “cartoonify" her and take her animated counterpart on an adventure through time - considering that’s similar to what happened to her in the aforementioned movie. The boys are able to do this when they invent a real working time machine pocket watch.
- In the short itself, it becomes quite the time-traveling adventure that you’d expect, complete with an encounter with a wooly mammoth and her baby.
- You can catch the fun of the first episode of the new shortform series below.
- This new short was reportedly promised back in April to debut at San Diego Comic-Con this year, which is happening as of press time.
- This new series will reportedly be expanding beyond Phineas And Ferb and will also feature other characters and elements from different Disney Television Animation shows on the Disney Channel network and Disney+ streaming service. Though we don’t have specifics at this time.
- This new series joins other shortform series, including Theme Song Takeover, Chibi Tiny Tales, and How NOT to Draw, among others on the Disney Channel and Disney Channel’s YouTube page.
