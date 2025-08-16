Xochitl Gomez Gets An Animated Makeover In Latest "Cartoonified!" on Disney Channel
This short is bananas!
A new installment of Disney Channel’s latest animated short-form series, Cartoonified!, has arrived and we’re tapping a bit of some super power tech that makes this edition extra a-peel-ing.
What’s Happening:
- Another new edition of the new Disney Channel animated short-form series Cartoonified! Has arrived and this time Phineas and Ferb are putting Xochitl Gomez through the machine.
- The star, known for her performance as America Chavez in the 2022 Marvel Studios film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, joins the duo in the new short as Phineas tries out new gene-altering serums.
- When Gomez drinks hers, she ends up with the special power of… shooting banana peels out of her hands. It might seem quite ridiculous but actually comes in handy when a group of villainous enemies show up in the backyard.
- Check out the new short below.
- Disney Television Animation has launched a new shortform series and the first entry features the stars of Phineas and Ferb, Phineas and Ferb, as they “Cartoonify" known celebrities and stars, most of which will likely come from other Disney Channel properties or under the Disney umbrella.
- This new series will reportedly be expanding beyond Phineas And Ferb and will also feature other characters and elements from different Disney Television Animation shows on the Disney Channel network and Disney+ streaming service. Though we don’t have specifics at this time.
- This new series joins other shortform series, including Theme Song Takeover, Chibi Tiny Tales, and How NOT to Draw, among others on the Disney Channel and Disney Channel’s YouTube page.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com