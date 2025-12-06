Remember the Deets of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" as Phineas and Ferb Recap The Series Thus Far Just Ahead of Season Two
So will Percy recap Phineas and Ferb after their season finale?
The animated friends of Phineas and Ferb are recounting the events of the first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians in a new synergistic animated short.
What’s Happening:
- Just ahead of the debut of the highly anticipated second season of the hit Disney+ series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, we’re getting a full recap of the series thus far from some animated friends.
- As recounted by the friends from Phineas and Ferb, we get to see the full first season retold - in about two and a half minutes - and in a highly stylized and creative way.
- The first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is an adaptation of Rick Riordan’s novel The Lightning Thief. The series closely follows the storyline of the book, with Rick Riordan involved as a writer and producer, helping ensure a faithful adaptation. In it, we meet Percy Jackson, a 12-year-old boy who discovers he’s a demigod and the son of Poseidon, one of the Greek “Big Three” gods.
- After a series of supernatural incidents and attacks, Percy is brought to Camp Half-Blood, a sanctuary for demigods.
- But trouble brews in the world of the gods as Zeus’s master lightning bolt has been stolen, and Zeus believes Percy took it. To clear his name and prevent a war between the gods, Percy embarks on a quest with Annabeth Chase, daughter of Athena, and Grover Underwood, his satyr protector. Together, they must travel across the U.S., survive monsters and traps, reach the Underworld, and confront Hades and all before the summer solstice.
- What are you listening to me for? You can watch the fun recap below. As it recaps the full season, be advised that there are spoilers ahead.
- The new recap arrives just ahead of season two, which is based on the second installment of the best-selling book series titled The Sea of Monsters by award-winning author Rick Riordan. In the new season, Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down.
- His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and the camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos. Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.
- The new season is set to debut on December 10th on Disney+, with new episodes weekly. You can also find out what we thought of the next season in our review.
