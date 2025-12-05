D23 Hosts Exclusive Advance Screening of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Season 2

Camp Half-Blood is calling, and D23 Gold Members are getting the first quest.

Before Percy Jackson dives back into the Sea of Monsters on Disney+ and Hulu, D23 is giving Gold Members an early chance to experience the adventure firsthand.

What’s Happening:

On Tuesday, December 9, the D23 Gold Theater presented by State Farm will host an exclusive virtual advance screening of Season 2, Episode 1 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, complete with a live chat and the debut of the brand-new Percy Jackson Podcast immediately following the premiere.

It’s an early look at a season that promises bigger monsters, deeper mythology, and the most dangerous quest Percy has faced yet.

During the virtual advance screening, viewers can: Watch the full Season 2 premiere before its release on Disney+ and Hulu. Chat live with fellow fans in a moderated community environment. Stay for the official Percy Jackson Podcast, debuting immediately after the episode.



This event is complimentary and exclusive for D23 Gold Members, offering an early look into a season filled with mythic creatures, emotional stakes, and explosive action.

Fans can tune in to the D23 Gold Theater on Tuesday, December 9, at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. A direct link to view the event will be available at the time of broadcast.

To ensure a smooth viewing experience, D23 recommends: Using Google Chrome on a laptop, desktop, smartphone, or tablet. A stable internet connection of 10 mb/s or higher. If your connection is unstable, switching to a hardwired Ethernet connection or mobile hotspot is suggested. For Apple devices, Safari, Chrome, Opera, and Firefox are supported. For PC, Chrome, Firefox, Opera (Windows 7–10) are supported. Smart TV browsers, Microsoft Edge, and Internet Explorer are not supported. Casting to your TV via AirPlay or HDMI is fully supported for enhanced viewing.



The event is live only and will not be available on demand afterward.

Whether you're Team Percy, Team Annabeth, or simply Team “Camp Half-Blood Forever,” this special D23 screening is the perfect way to dive into the next great chapter of Percy’s journey before the rest of the world sees it.

About Percy Jackson and The Olympians Season 2:

The second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians takes fans deeper into the world crafted by author Rick Riordan, adapting “The Sea of Monsters”, the beloved second book in the series. And judging by early glimpses, this season is raising the stakes sky-high (and sea-deep).

After the magical borders protecting Camp Half-Blood are mysteriously breached, Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) is thrust into a perilous mission: journey into the treacherous Sea of Monsters to rescue his best friend Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and recover the legendary Golden Fleece — the only artifact powerful enough to save the camp.

Joining him on this voyage are strategist extraordinaire Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries); fierce warrior Clarisse La Rue (Dior Goodjohn); and Percy’s newly discovered cyclops half-brother, Tyson (Daniel Diemer). Together, they’ll face sirens, sorceresses, sea beasts, and the looming threat of Luke (Charlie Bushnell) and the Titan Kronos, whose plans could devastate Olympus itself.

Season 1 introduced Percy as a young demigod discovering his power. Season 2 propels him into hero territory, and the danger is bigger than ever.





