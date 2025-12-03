Photos / Video: Hollywood Hosts a Mythical "Percy Jackson" Activation in Advance of Season 2's Debut

The water-filled billboard is pretty spectacular!

An impressive activation celebrating the upcoming release of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 took over the corner of Hollywood and Vine in Hollywood today.

Approaching the corner of Hollywood and Vine, the Percy Jackson fun was immediately noticeable with themed scrims and billboards.

Once inside, guests could pose with a photo op of featuring the show's logo.

Liquid I.V. was on site at the event to give away some free samples of their products.

The highlight of the activation was a water-filled billboard that emitted mist and featured fountains as the trailer for Season 2 played. A very impressive feat!

Attendees also received a Percy Jackson and the Olympians poster.

About Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2:

Season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the second installment of Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series titled The Sea of Monsters by award-winning author Rick Riordan.

The new season promises thrilling new monsters, action-packed mayhem and higher stakes than ever as Percy and the young demigods embark on a perilous quest in uncharted waters to save Camp Half-Blood and their friend Grover.

Return to Camp Half-Blood yourself on Wednesday, December 10th, when the new season premieres on Disney+. Find out what the titles of each exciting episode are.