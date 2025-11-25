Greek Gods Incoming: Disney+ Unveils Episode List for Season 2 of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians"
"With great power comes great need to" binge watch all of season 2 at once.
As Disney+’s hit series Percy Jackson and the Olympians prepares for its Season 2 premiere, we now have names for all 8 episodes debuting this December.
What’s Happening:
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is almost here!
- Set to premiere on December 10th on Disney+ and Hulu, Percy, Annabeth, and Grover are back for some Greek-God adventures.
- Earlier this week, actors Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri recapped the first season with a YouTube video.
- And now, fans have their first hint at what lies ahead with the series’ second season.
- Announced on the official Percy Jackson X account, the series shared a full list of episode names for the upcoming season.
- The names include:
- Episode 1: I Play Dodgeball with Cannibals
- Episode 2: Demon Pigeons Attack
- Episode 3: We Board the Princess Andromeda
- Episode 4: Clarisse Blows Up Everything
- Episode 5: We Check In to C.C.’s Spa & Resort
- Episode 6: Nobody Gets the Fleece
- Episode 7: I Go Down With the Ship
- Episode 8: The Fleece Works Its Magic Too Well
- Earlier this month, we also got our first trailer for the upcoming season, which you can check out below:
Read More Disney+: