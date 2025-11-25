Greek Gods Incoming: Disney+ Unveils Episode List for Season 2 of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians"

As Disney+’s hit series Percy Jackson and the Olympians prepares for its Season 2 premiere, we now have names for all 8 episodes debuting this December. 

  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is almost here!
  • Set to premiere on December 10th on Disney+ and Hulu, Percy, Annabeth, and Grover are back for some Greek-God adventures. 
  • Earlier this week, actors Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri recapped the first season with a YouTube video. 
  • And now, fans have their first hint at what lies ahead with the series’ second season.
  • Announced on the official Percy Jackson X account, the series shared a full list of episode names for the upcoming season. 
  • The names include:
    • Episode 1: I Play Dodgeball with Cannibals 
    • Episode 2: Demon Pigeons Attack 
    • Episode 3: We Board the Princess Andromeda 
    • Episode 4: Clarisse Blows Up Everything
    • Episode 5: We Check In to C.C.’s Spa & Resort
    • Episode 6: Nobody Gets the Fleece 
    • Episode 7: I Go Down With the Ship 
    • Episode 8: The Fleece Works Its Magic Too Well

  • Earlier this month, we also got our first trailer for the upcoming season, which you can check out below:

