Greek Gods Incoming: Disney+ Unveils Episode List for Season 2 of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians"

As Disney+’s hit series Percy Jackson and the Olympians prepares for its Season 2 premiere, we now have names for all 8 episodes debuting this December.

What’s Happening:

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is almost here!

Set to premiere on December 10th on Disney+ and Hulu, Percy, Annabeth, and Grover are back for some Greek-God adventures.

Earlier this week, actors Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri recapped the first season with a YouTube video.

And now, fans have their first hint at what lies ahead with the series’ second season.

Announced on the official Percy Jackson X account, the series shared a full list of episode names for the upcoming season.

The names include: Episode 1: I Play Dodgeball with Cannibals Episode 2: Demon Pigeons Attack Episode 3: We Board the Princess Andromeda Episode 4: Clarisse Blows Up Everything Episode 5: We Check In to C.C.’s Spa & Resort Episode 6: Nobody Gets the Fleece Episode 7: I Go Down With the Ship Episode 8: The Fleece Works Its Magic Too Well



There’s power in a name.



The two-episode premiere of #PercyJackson and the Olympians Season 2 is coming to Disney+ and Hulu December 10. pic.twitter.com/ekbIvcLcRW — Percy Jackson (@PercySeries) November 24, 2025

Earlier this month, we also got our first trailer for the upcoming season, which you can check out below:

