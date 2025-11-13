Get Ready for "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Season 2 With a New Season 1 Recap Hosted by the Cast

Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri look back at highlights from the show so far.

With Percy Jackson and the Olympians returning soon for Season 2, Disney+ has released a new video recapping the major events from Season 1.

What's Happening:

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 debuts next month, but given it's been nearly two years since the Season 1 finale, it's understandable fans might need a refresher on what we saw Percy and his pals up to last time. That being the case, Disney+ has released a new video that goes over many of the big moments from the first season.

Though these types of videos have become pretty common in the streaming era, where the wait between seasons can be notably long, I do appreciate that this one is presented a bit differently. Rather than simply be a clip montage, we have Percy's main trio -- Walker Scobell as Percy, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover -- discussing these sequences, both recapping what occurred (accompanied by footage from the show) and also sharing a few of their own thoughts on these events and, in some cases, what it was like filming these moments.

Of course one funny thing about seeing the young cast now while presenting scenes shot for Season 1 is the huge difference between how little they look in the early footage from the show vs. today.

For more on Percy Jackson, check out the new Season 2 trailer and look back at what the special San Diego Comic-Con activation for the series was like this past summer.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 kicks off on Wednesday, December 10th on Disney+.