Get Ready for "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Season 2 With a New Season 1 Recap Hosted by the Cast

Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri look back at highlights from the show so far.
by |
Tags: , , ,

With Percy Jackson and the Olympians returning soon for Season 2, Disney+ has released a new video recapping the major events from Season 1.

What's Happening:

  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 debuts next month, but given it's been nearly two years since the Season 1 finale, it's understandable fans might need a refresher on what we saw Percy and his pals up to last time. That being the case, Disney+ has released a new video that goes over many of the big moments from the first season.
  • Though these types of videos have become pretty common in the streaming era, where the wait between seasons can be notably long, I do appreciate that this one is presented a bit differently. Rather than simply be a clip montage, we have Percy's main trio -- Walker Scobell as Percy, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover -- discussing these sequences, both recapping what occurred (accompanied by footage from the show) and also sharing a few of their own thoughts on these events and, in some cases, what it was like filming these moments.
  • Of course one funny thing about seeing the young cast now while presenting scenes shot for Season 1 is the huge difference between how little they look in the early footage from the show vs. today.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman